Day 3: Shutdown and curfew like restrictions cripple life in Kashmir

Authorities were bracing to prevent a recurrence of the 2016 unrest that saw almost 100 dead.

Wani’s death in July previous year had triggered a prolonged spell of unrest marked by clashes between protesters and the forces, claiming almost a hundred civilian lives.

However, another Hizbul commander Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, took over the reins of the outfit’s Valley operations.

The call for march was given by joint resistance leadership.

A civilian was killed allegedly in cross-firing between militants and security forces during the encounter in Tral area.

Tech-savvy Naikoo is considered a moderate among the hardline Hizbul militants, and speaks contrary to the deposed Hizb commander Zakir Musa.

Both belonged to Rathsuna village of Tral where they were buried in the “martyrs graveyard”.

The separatists have called for a march to Tral town on Tuesday.

There has been no troop deployment in this area since Saturday afternoon, when the encounter ended.

He carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

“The bodies of Sabzar Bhat and his accomplice identified as Faizan Ahmad have been retrieved and identified”, police said.

As per reports, clashes broke out in Meemander in Shopian and Warpora in Sopore, Trehgam in Kupwara as forces fired teargas shells on protesters to disperse them, while the protesters pelted stones towards the forces, triggering clashes.

Soon after the killings, stone-pelting protests started at around 50 places, including many parts in the city, Tral town and other towns and district headquarters of the valley, the official said.

Police said the fighting was ongoing with at least one militant holed up in a house.

Authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in seven police station areas of Kashmir to ensure there’s no violence following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sabzar Bhat.

All transport, including public and private, remained off the roads on Sunday in response to the Kashmiri leaders’ protest shutdown appeal. He is wanted in several killings including of police officers, and was a close associate of Burhan Wani, and was seen in some photographs with him a year ago.

No tourist movement was witnessed anywhere in the Valley on Sunday as most people preferred to remain indoors.

On Saturday, over 25 civilians were injured in the clashes, with the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SHMS) hospital in Sirnagar reporting that 12 seriously injured civilians had been admitted.