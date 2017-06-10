DC bars opening early to cash in on Comey hearing mania

Comey’s testimony, at a hugely anticipated congressional hearing that captured the country’s attention, provided a gripping account of his interactions with Trump and underscored the deep distrust that had soured their relationship before his stunning firing last month.

Comey told the Senate that he did tell Trump he was not the subject of the counter-intelligence investigation.

As for the discrepancy between Comey’s sworn testimony and Trump’s lawyer’s assertion that the president did not seek Comey’s “loyalty” or ask to do away with the FBI’s investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, some Republicans dismissed it as he-said-he-said.

On Fox, for example, a chyron read, “Comey: President did not order me to let Flynn probe go”.

Later, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) repeatedly asked Comey about why Sessions had gotten involved with his firing, and what reaction he’d had when Comey later told him he didn’t want Sessions to leave him alone with Trump again.

Comey: It meant “no”, but it seemed like a politer thing to say.

“And as you know, we’re under siege”.

“I can definitively say the president is not a liar”, Sanders said.

On May 12, Trump tweeted that Comey “better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations”.

The president, meanwhile, stayed silent, letting his personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, do the talking.

Dressed in a dark suit and giving short, deliberative answers, Comey painted a picture of an overbearing president who pressured him to stop the Federal Bureau of Investigation looking into Flynn. Comey “almost certainly wrote a memo about [a] February 15 conversation with Priebus”, the publication notes, and the details of that might show he was trying to head off the Russian Federation investigation, which could rise to obstruction of justice, or at the least be very embarrassing.

Comey said he felt he needed to get his account of his conversations with Trump in the public sphere in the hope it might prompt the appointment of a special counsel, which later occurred.

“There were no major bombshells from Comey’s testimony”, investment strategist Lindsey Bell told CNBC.

Several comments in Comey’s testimony contradicted statements by Trump and his White House staff.

Mr Comey, who was sacked by Mr Trump last month, dropped the bombshell by his statement which many experts say could be seen as obstruction to justice. That, Comey said, made him think Trump was giving him “direction” to drop the investigation of Flynn’s ties to Russian Federation, even in the absence of a direct order. Clinton has blamed her defeat on Comey’s October 28 announcement that he was re-opening the investigation of her email practices.

Comey: Maybe if I were stronger, I would have.

Comey described an episode during the inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch directed him “not to call it an investigation but to call it a matter, which confused me and concerned me”. Given what he was saying to Comey, you would have to imagine that he was saying a lot more to his inner circle.

Trump Jr. took to social media to blast Comey’s recollection of the meeting, asserting that his father would have been explicit if he was giving a directive, The Huffington Post reports. “We had an investigation open at the time so that gave me a queasy feeling”.

It also created an opportunity for ambitious politicians, and Sen. That, in the Republicans’ telling, should be taken as evidence that Trump had clean hands when it came to Russian interference.

While the larger national security issues regarding the sanctity of American elections were at stake, you also had to see this Senate hearing for what it was-an exit interview for an employee who got harassed then fired by his boss. But he has also suggested he doesn’t believe it, saying Russian Federation is a “ruse” and calling the investigation into the matter a “witch hunt”.