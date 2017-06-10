DE and Virginia Governors Join Climate Change Group

The Paris Agreement called for the U.S.to reduce emissions by 26-to-28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

Announcing the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris deal on June 1, Trump claimed that India had made its participation in the agreement “contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions dollars in foreign aid”. He also repeated his refrain that questions about President Trump’s personal views on climate change are beside the point.

Earlier, Trump avoided using the words “climate change” in the 2,000-word speech he gave announcing the US would pull out from the Paris climate accord.

It would have billed USA taxpayers for the lion’s share of payments to other countries, and locked in onerous Obama-era regulations on power plants that drive up electricity prices.

“We have taken significant steps to reduce our Carbon dioxide footprint”, he said. “The jobs were not attainable as long as we had to live under those regulations”.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry had an interesting analogy when asked about the possibility of President Donald Trump renegotiating the Paris Agreement – O.J. Simpson’s claim that he would find the person who he said murdered his wife in 1994.

More than 1,200 governors, mayors, higher education leaders and businesses signed a statement declaring “We Are Still In“.

Trump’s decision means the US will no longer be dropping billions of dollars into the Green Climate Fund.

“President Trump isolated the United States with this reckless and indefensible decision, but if he won’t lead, the American people will”, Gore said. She was referring to statistics that Trump cited in announcing the USA withdrawal and which are disputed by environmentalists, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Mr. Dickerson pressed the ambassador about Mr. Trump’s assertion during the campaign that climate change is a “hoax“. The Paris Agreement is a milestone of the ongoing UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is committed to ongoing annual meetings to regularly revisit and ratchet up nations’ climate goals, making them more ambitious over time.