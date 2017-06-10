Death Toll In Tehran Attack Rises; Iranian Official Calls US Response ‘Repugnant’

The attacks on Wednesday at Tehran’s Parliament complex and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini wounded more than 50 people and were the first claimed by IS in Iran.

Five of the men who launched an attack in the heart of Iran’s capital previously fought for the Islamic State group, the country’s Intelligence Ministry said Thursday, acknowledging the first such assault by the extremists in the Shiite power.

The authorities have released the name of five gunmen, Iranian citizens who were said to have fought in Mosul and Raqqa.

The ministry said the group returned to Iran in summer previous year under the command of an IS leader to carry out terrorist operations in religious places, and escaped when authorities broke up their cell. Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, speaking in Germany, said he did not know who was responsible and that “we condemn terrorist attacks anywhere they occur”, the New York Times reported. At least two of them blew themselves up with suicide vests, Iranian media reported. The attacks were later claimed by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

IS has threatened to step up recruitment within Iran, releasing its first Persian-language video in March in which it threatened to “conquer Iran and restore it to the Sunni Muslim nation as it was before”.

Iran’s sizable Sunni minority population resides mostly in restive areas near the borders with Iraq and Pakistan.

Video footage has emerged of the recent attack on the Iranian parliament, showing gunmen storming the building and people in the visitors’ hall fleeing in panic. However, it stopped short of directly blaming the kingdom for the attack, though many in the country expressed suspicion Iran’s regional rival had a hand in the attack.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have pointed the finger at regional rival Saudi Arabia – a close USA ally – which Iran accuses of funding extremism and groups including IS. The attackers started shooting visitors of the shrine. The violence comes amid heightened tension in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states cutting ties with Qatar over alleged support for terrorist groups and its ties with Tehran.

Trump’s comments brought criticism from Iranians on social media, who recalled their government’s offers of support and the candlelight vigils held in Iran after the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States.

“The Iranian nation sees this terrorist action that happened a week after the joint meeting of the US president with the heads of one of the reactionary regional states that has constantly been supporting Takfiri terrorists as to be very meaningful, and believes that [Islamic State’s] acknowledging the responsibility indicates their complicity in this wild move”, the Washington Times reported citing the IRGC statement.

“Repugnant WH statement & Senate sanctions as Iranians counter terror backed by United States clients”.

“Iranian people reject such USA claims of friendship”, Zarif tweeted.