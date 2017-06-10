Defending champion Djokovic dumped out of French Open

Agassi has left Paris already, but the defending champion is firmly in the hunt for a 13th Grand Slam title. “It’s possible that I’m playing too slow”. I don’t know how to explain.

“It was just not there for me today”.

“I have to change something compared to the last matches“, he said breezily. “It was just today it was just unusual how it came about”.

Nishikori recovered to beat Hyeon Chung, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-6, 6-4; Monfils was leading 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-3 against Richard Gasquet when his countryman retired after getting treatment on his right thigh.

Djokovic controlled the match with his powerful serve, winning 72 percent of his first-serve points, per RolandGarros.com.

Vanquished opponent Bautista Agut backed Nadal in his spat with Ramos.

Wawrinka, who has yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Wozniacki, who made her only other quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros in 2010, will meet Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko next. We’ll keep you up to date as that match nears its conclusion, but in the meantime have a read below of a report of Djokovic’s five-set third round win over Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

Four women’s singles third round encounters still need to be played, including Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova against Germany’s Carina Witthoeft and Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina versus Poland’s Magda Linette.

Pliskova reached the U.S. Open final a year ago, but the Czech player had never been past the second round at Roland Garros in five previous appearances.

He finished Ramos-Vinolas off with a crosscourt forehand victor on his first match point.

The Russian got tight at 5-3 in the third set tiebreak and briefly shaped to do the same in the fourth set before he settled.

As if by stealth, Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday with another quietly devastating performance. However, Garbine Muguruza crashed out in the last 16. No stranger to clay-court success with back-to-back titles in Barcelona in 2014 and 2015. And while his form might have dipped over the last 12 months, there is no denying that the defending champion will start this French Open quarterfinal as the favourite.

Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open.

Seeded sixth in the tournament, 23-year-old Thiem won 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 over Djokovic in two hours and 15 minutes. Nadal said. “I only care that I am in the semifinals”. A lot of breaks, rebreaks in the first set.

“Now it is the quarters in a grand slam and facing Dominic is not easy”, the world number two said. Thiem, though, has improved since then.

Djokovic’s win means seven of the top eight seeds remain in the running, with No. 4 Rafael Nadal also advancing to the quarterfinals Sunday.

Nadal maintained his record of never having lost to a compatriot at Roland Garros with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory over 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Does Carreno Busta have a chance?

The 20th-seeded Carreno Busta had taken a medical timeout after the opening set. On Friday is Nadal. Try to play his best and really take on the challenge.

The nine-time champion will now face another Spanish player, Pablo Carreno Busta, in the last eight.