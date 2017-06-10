Defiant May vows to stay on despite United Kingdom election blow

“We are ready to do everything we can to put our program into operation; there isn’t a parliamentary majority for anybody at the present time, the party that has lost in this election is the Conservative Party, the arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost”.

The British pound fell dramatically Friday morning after election results showed that the Conservative Party had lost the majority in Parliament.

If the Labour leader had won seven seats narrowly taken by the Conservatives, he would have had the opportunity to form a “progressive alliance” with all other smaller parties, barring the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). The polling was higher in the Thursday election than in the general election of 2015, and Labour’s startling run was fuelled by young voters.

Theresa May will form a UK Government with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), after last night’s election ended with a hung parliament.

“May stares into the abyss”, said The Times’ Saturday edition while the Daily Mail led with “Tories Turn On Theresa”. I think I’d join a lot of people when I say the Theresa May and Conservative campaign was very lacking in what they were going to offer the public.

The exit polls also mark an unexpected rise for Corbyn, who has hung on as Labour leader through several attempts from senior members of his party to oust him.

May faced pressure to quit from opposition parties after a troubled campaign overshadowed by two terror attacks, but said Britain “needs a period of stability“.

If she is to succeed in delivering the end of Britain’s European Union membership which 52 percent of the British public demanded previous year, she must find a way to recapture the full support of her party because she will need their votes to pass legislation preparing for and ultimately enacting the departure.

The result was bad news for the Scottish National Party, which by early Friday had lost about 20 of its 54 seats.

“I don’t see how she can be a strong and credible figure now to lead these negotiations”, he said. “And giving the police and the authorities the powers they need to keep our country safe”, she continued.

Conservative MP Nigel Evans told CNN his party shot itself “in the head” with an “irrelevant” manifesto, which was peppered with “arsenic”.

Now that Mrs May has reclaimed the prime ministership, however tenuously, the question becomes: what can she do with her limited mandate?

European leaders warned the clock was ticking in Brexit negotiations after Theresa May’s snap election backfired and plunged the United Kingdom into political turmoil.

Her opponents also took issue with her refusal to take part in a televised debate with other party leaders.

If talks are delayed for long – and if British political turmoil continues – then the timetable for Brexit will slip while uncertainty could undermine economic confidence.

“I don’t think that’s in the hearts and minds of Londoners at the minute, (not) almost as much as security is”, said Sheard, 22.

Formal Brexit talks were due to start on June 19, just under two years ahead of a British exit due in March 2019.