Defiant Qatar rejects interference as crisis grows

“Turkish troops are coming to Qatar for the sake of the securıty of the entire region”, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told the press on Thursday, as cited by Hurriyet.

Saudi Arabia and allies, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain announced Monday they were severing diplomatic relations and closing air, sea, and land links with Qatar.

The small Gulf Arab state is a critical global supplier of gas and hosts the biggest USA military base in the Middle East.

“If anyone thinks they are going to impose anything on my internal affairs or my internal issues, this is not going to happen”, Sheikh Mohammed said. Though very wealthy and diplomatically nimble, Qatar relies on Saudi Arabia for 40 percent of its food.

FC Barcelona enjoys huge support in the Middle East, leading some to question whether the football team’s current kit could be dragged into the diplomatic spat. Officials in the UAE have warned there was “nothing to negotiate”.

Buildings are seen on a coast line in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017.

Amman has also withdrawn the licenses for a bureau of the Doha-based TV news channel Al-Jazeera.

Turkey and Qatar have developed close ties over the years and reached an agreement in 2014 to set up a Turkish military base in the tiny Gulf nation.

Qatar “has to realize its interests are with us, not with another country that conspires against us, wants to dominate and divide us”, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmad al-Khalifa told Asharq al-Awsat, a Saudi-owned newspaper. “No one has given them the right to separate Qatari women from their Saudi children, or Emirati women from their Qatari children”. “We can live forever like this, we are well prepared”, Sheikh Mohammed said. “We don’t interfere in anybody’s business, we just report”, he told Reuters at Al Jazeera’s Doha headquarters. “International terrorism, violent extremism and religious intolerance pose grave threat not only to regional stability but also to the global peace and order and must be confronted by all countries in a coordinated and comprehensive manner”.

The other countries accuse Qatar of supporting regional terrorist groups, allegations denied by Doha.

In a phone call with Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump said he wanted to help Qatar and its Arab neighbors resolve the row that has upended any sense of Gulf unity, suggesting a possible White House summit among leaders. Analysts have raised the prospect of a palace coup in Qatar, a hereditary monarchy ruled by the Al Thani family that has a history of such changes in leadership.

He said Qatar had not yet been presented with a list of demands by countries that cut off diplomatic ties, but instead said the matter must be solved peacefully.

The crisis began in part over what the Qataris described as a false news report planted during a hack of its state-run news agency.

“The Ministry said the investigation team confirmed that the piracy process had used high techniques and innovative methods by exploiting an electronic gap on the website of the Qatar News Agency”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies may have felt emboldened to move against Qatar by Trump’s visit last month to Riyadh, which saw the president clearly align U.S. interests with the kingdom and lash out at Iran.