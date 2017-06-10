Delayed SpaceX used rocket ‘Dragon’ has successful Space Station launch

The rocket had been employed to launch a reusable Dragon cargo vessel to the International Space Station.

The launch was originally supposed to occur on Thursday, but those plans were aborted due to a lightning storm.

Liftoff took place at 5:07 p.m. EDT (21:07 GMT) on June 3, 2017, from historic Launch Complex 39A, the same pad that most of NASA’s Space Shuttles, as well as almost every Saturn V rockets, launched from. Seconds later, the stage fell away and the single engine powering the Falcon 9’s upper stage ignited for a six-minute-48-second burn to orbit.

The Dragon previously flew on SpaceX’s fourth cargo resupply mission for NASA back in September 2014.

“SpaceX hopes to slash launch costs by reusing its rockets and capsules”, according to the AP.

Meteorologists were concerned weather would possibly be an issue again Saturday.

The Dragon is now joining a special club of spacecraft that have been to orbit multiple times.

The Falcon first stage landed about two minutes before the second stage completed the Dragon’s boost to orbit.

When this refurbished Dragon reaches the orbiting lab on Monday, it will be the first returning craft since NASA’s now-retired shuttles. SpaceX has successfully returned numerous rockets over the past few years, including when it successfully launched and then landed a used rocket for the first time in March. Without having to land on SpaceX’s autonomous space port drone ship out in the Atlantic ocean, Falcon 9 avoided being exposed to elements like salt, water and sea air.

“This whole notion of reuse is something that’s very, very important to the entire space industry”, NASA’s space station program manager Kirk Shireman said at a news conference Wednesday. The company’s next step is to deliver astronauts using modified Dragons. SpaceX now operates the launch complex under a 20-year lease with NASA.

Also flying in the trunk is the Roll Out Solar Array (ROSA), a demonstrator that will be deployed like a tape measure (or fruit roll-up) while mounted to the station's robotic arm for series of engineering tests. The Cygnus arrived at the station on April 22, bringing 7,600 pounds of supplies and equipment. That vehicle, known as Crew Dragon or Dragon 2, will be able to carry people to and from the ISS. There it will remain until early July.