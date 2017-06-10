Democratic Unionists in Northern Ireland become election key

The DUP, the largest unionist political party in Northern Ireland, said their desire to form a coalition with Ms May is driven by concerns about Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister.

In a stunning turn, May’s decision to call an early election in a bid to increase her party’s majority and strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations backfired.

Its line on Brexit is very much in tune with Mrs May’s approach, so no friction is to be expected there-unless the Tories’ electoral drubbing forces them to rethink their own position on Europe.

May is due to visit Buckingham Palace at 12:30 p.m. local time to seek permission from the Queen to form a government.

In a statement outside Downing Street, the 60-year-old premier promised to “fulfil the promise of Brexit”.

“We will fulfil the promise of Brexit together and, over the next five years, build a country in which no-one and no community is left behind. Now let’s get to work”.

The party once appointed climate change denier Sammy Wilson as its environment minister.

The EU’s chief negotiator said the bloc’s stance on Brexit and the timetable for the talks were clear, but the divorce negotiations should only start when Britain is ready.

“We don’t know when Brexit talks start”.

EU Council President Donald Tusk told Britain in a Tweet: “Do your best to avoid a “no deal” as result of “no negotiations”.

May had threatened to walk away from the talks rather than accept a “bad deal”, with Britain’s exit bill and the fate of European Union citizens in Britain among the early obstacles.

She added: “We need to do it in a way that respects the specific circumstances of Northern Ireland, and, of course, our shared history and geography with the Republic of Ireland”.

“We put forward our policies, strong and hopeful policies, and they have gained incredible support and traction, I think it’s pretty clear who won this election”, he told the BBC.

Northern Ireland’s DUP, which has agreed to work with the Conservative Party in the wake of the hung Parliament result, highlights renewable energy and litter on its website as environmental issues.

“The British people have not given her the landslide she wanted and many predicted, and Labour will not stand by and let her impose policies that do not have public support or legitimacy”, a spokesman said.

May’s campaign took a nosedive when the Conservatives announced controversial plans on the care of the elderly last month – branded a “dementia tax” by opponents – leading her to tweak the policy days later.

Prime Minister Theresa May, the head of the Conservative Party, will get the first shot at putting together a government.

“I would not want abortion to be as freely available here as it is in England and don’t support the extension of the 1967 act”, she told The Guardian in 2016.

Meanwhile, Labour – which had been written off by critics as all but unelectable – surged to 261 seats, up 29 from its tally in the 2015 election.

“Mayhem” screamed the headline on the front page of The Sun, Britain’s biggest selling newspaper that is normally sympathetic to the Conservatives.