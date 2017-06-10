Democrats furious at evasive answers at hearing

“Hear what Admiral Rogers and Director Coats have to say, they didn’t answer the questions yesterday and they didn’t come to the closed hearing afterwards”.

Coats tried a similar line, saying he doesn’t “believe” it’d be appropriate to answer questions about the president’s alleged request about intervening in an FBI investigation.

Rogers declined to answer Sen.

Coats and Rogers testified on the first of two days of hearings focused on Trump’s efforts to curb the investigation of what he says is a “witch hunt” aimed at undermining the legitimacy of his upset victory in the November election, an excuse he says opposition Democrats are using to account for his defeat of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“I stand by the comments I made; I am not interested in repeating myself sir”, Rogers said, before backing off after an awkward pause and saying: “And I don’t mean that in a contentious way”.

Coats, who was confirmed as Trump’s national intelligence director in mid-March, said: “In interacting with the president of the United States or anybody in his administration, I have never been pressured”.

Because the report apparently contains some classified information, Coats was unable to discuss specifics.

HORSLEY: But when senators pressed the intelligence officials on whether Trump had asked them to intervene, Rogers and Coats repeatedly brushed them off. Rogers’ refusal drew an angry rebuke from Maine Senator Angus King.

“I do not share with the general public conversations that I have with the President or many of my colleagues within the administration that I believe should not be shared”, Coats repeated.

Comey will testify before the committee Thursday on conversations he had with Trump before his firing.

In one particularly heated exchange, King lambasted the two intelligence officials for not offering a legal basis for refusing to discuss their discussions with the president about the Russian Federation investigation.

The Justice Department has appointed a special counsel, Robert Mueller III, to oversee the widening investigation into members of the Trump campaign and at least one of the president’s top aides for their dealings with Russian Federation during the campaign and the transition. He asked Rogers, “Why are you not answering these questions?” Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat. “And at some point the American public deserves full answers”. It wasn’t because Trump had asserted executive privilege; Rogers said he asked the White House counsel about that but “I didn’t get a definitive answer”. They can (1) answer the question; (2) plead the 5th; or (3) refuse to answer as the result of executive privilege.

“The idea not just that he initiated the leaks on the memos but that he did so for purposes of triggering a special prosecutor I thought that was perhaps the most explosive portion of the hearing”.

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who appointed Mueller, also declined to comment on the circumstances of Comey’s dismissal. McCabe said it was not appropriate for him to characterize the conversations he had with fired FBI Director James Comey. One reason for his reticence, he said, is he did not want to interfere with Mueller’s probe – a strong hint that the investigation may expand to cover potential criminal attempts by the president to impede its course.

“It is my position that I have to be particularly careful about not stepping into the special counsel’s lane”, McCabe replied. However, the four witnesses also have been key players in the Comey controversy and Russian Federation investigation.

Rachel Maddow shows how top Trump intelligence officials refused to answer questions about Donald Trump trying to stop the Mike Flynn investigation, even though they had no legal justification for refusing to answer. “Have you ever been asked to say something that isn’t true?”