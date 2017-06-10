For Andretti Autosport, this marks back-to-back Monday morning victory photo ceremonies, with Alexander Rossi taking the checkered flag a year ago.

It just wasn’t Fernando Alonso.

The Denver Post announced Monday it had fired its sportswriter, Terry Frei, a day after he made a racially-insensitive remark about Japanese driver Takuma Sato winning the Indianapolis 500 Sunday. “But he’s just such a gentleman and such a fair player”.

At the F1 race in Monaco, Jenson Button and Stoffel Vandoorne failed to make it to the end due to crashes on the narrow streets.

In one way, it was to be expected – he is, after all, one of the greatest racing drivers in history. Frei said his father spent four years flying reconnaissance missions over Japan.

ROOKIES RULE: One year after Rossi won as a rookie, Ed Jones almost made it two straight. This time it was with Sato, who joined the team this season and had largely been overlooked at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

McLaren executive director Brown lauded Alonso’s willingness to branch out.

Alonso did have a spectacular race and simply fell victim to his engine late in the race. “Maybe not that much when my vehicle stopped”, Alonso said.

Later Sunday evening, Frei released a statement saying he “fouled up” and that he “should have known better”. He led 27 laps, more than any other rookie, before suffering an engine failure.

Buddy Lazier was involved in a single-car incident on Lap 122.

“I’m really happy for Honda“. “We avoided disaster and we almost got (win) No. 4”.

“Obviously if I come back here, at least I know how everything is”. It’s going to be huge. He not only successfully proved he can compete with the best oval racers in the world, but also exposed many American race fans to a series that’s fairly foreign to them.

Penske driver Helio Castroneves picked up $770,629 after finishing two tenths behind Sato in second place. “Japan is still struggling to recover (from the disaster) so I hope I can give the children something to dream about”.

The race was won by former Formula 1 driver Takuma Sato.

After the race, Sato spilt a bottle of milk over his head and celebrated with his finger in the air. Michael Andretti ran down pit lane to reach Sato’s crew, then rushed to hug his driver.

“Congratulations to Sato San, to Andretti“, said Alonso. Colacioppo told iMediaEthics by e-mail, “I don’t know how many complaints we received but we received both complaints and comments in support of Terry Frei“.