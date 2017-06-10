Developers Will Have Access To NFC On iPhone In iOS 11

Hence, with the announcement of iOS 11 at the WWDC 2017 keynote on Monday, it’s somewhat ironic that Apple has once again borrowed many of its new feature ideas from the brilliant minds that make up the jailbreak community.

But at least you have a couple of months to get a new phone – the new OS is expected to arrive in September (when Apple releases new iPhones), and will only work on devices with 64-bit chips aka iPhone 5S and later.

At the moment Apple does not allow developers to have access to NFC on the iPhone, it is now restricted to Apple Pay and Apple’s Passbook, this will change with the release of iOS 11.

The iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using other apps while behind the wheel.

Furthermore, another user named Dave Schukin revealed that the drag and drop feature for iPhone is coming with iOS 11. These features are also set to release this Fall.

More advanced augmented reality capabilities will be made possible through ARKit, Apple’s new framework for developers who want to build AR apps for iPad and iPhone users.

“iOS 11 gives iPad users the powerful app functionality they need to take advantage of everything iPad is capable of, and brings hundreds of new features and incredible updates to the iOS apps iPhone and iPad users enjoy every day”, Federighi said.

On-device Screen Recording: iOS 11 allows the users to record their display from the device itself with just the tap of a button from Control Center. Now, developer preview testers are highlighting new features that they have stumbled upon while using unstable iOS 11. It will also offer the iPad a chance to share the password for the WiFi network with this new device.

Passengers who are just riding in the vehicle will also be able to disable the safety feature.