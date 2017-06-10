DeVos still refuses to say if she’d punish LGBTQ discrimination

She was there to talk about the proposed budget from President Trump which plans to cut billions of dollars in public education funding while increasing funds to support programs for school choice.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the subcommittee’s ranking Democrat, picked up on a line of questioning from a House hearing last month on whether DeVos would ensure students in a proposed $250 million voucher program would not be discriminated against by private schools they chose to attend.

Mike Petrilli, president of the conservative Thomas B. Fordham Institute, said DeVos was right when she said there are now no federal civil rights protections with regard to LGBTQ students. “You’re refusing to answer the question”, he said. She questioned when the Department’s ethics official was approached about the summit and wants to see their analysis as to why Secretary DeVos’ appearance did not present “the appearance of or an actual conflict of interest”. “That is a matter for Congress and the courts to settle”, DeVos said, when pressed by Merkley. “If that’s incorrect, please correct it for the record”, Merkley said.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was questioned by Sen.

Betsy DeVos faced a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

DEVOS: Let me also refer to the fact that states have implemented programs that – for disabled students, that parents willfully elect into and opt into. He agreed with her that it is not her job to interpret the federal law.

Blunt’s 20 member Subcommittee on Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies features numerous high profile and visible Senators from both sides of the aisle. “I think that’s what I hear you repeatedly saying and I agree with that”. It focuses on returning decision-making power and flexibility to the states, where it belongs, and giving parents more control over their child’s education, a right that has been denied for too long.

The Trump administration has endorsed restoration of year-round Pell Grants, a policy change already enacted by Congress that allows eligible college students to use Pell benefits for summer semesters.

DEVOS: What program are you talking about? The portion of a 1972 education law known as Title IX bans discrimination “on the basis of sex”, but interpretations differ. Instead, DeVos quickly pivoted to another topic – mastery-based learning, where students move to new concepts once they’ve demonstrated understanding of past ones. And protections for students with disabilities haven’t been fully defined by laws or the courts.

Lankford told DeVos federal law allows institutions to seek those exemptions and that proactively releasing a list – as opposed to a response to a Freedom of Information Act request – is a form of shaming religious entities.

In March 2016, Beshear joined seven other state attorneys general in asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to restore educational and vocational benefits to thousands of veterans victimized by Corinthian Colleges Inc. for predatory practices.

“According to ESSA, student “proficiency” rates in math and reading/language arts must carry substantial weight in state accountability systems”, Hill told Chalkbeat in a statement.

In an op-ed at the Hartford Courant Sunday, Biagioni – now a resident of Florida and an honor student at Valencia College – described the vitriol he has encountered in his Facebook account since the secretary used his story as an example of the failings of a public school.

DeVos appointed Adam Kissel as deputy assistant secretary for higher education programs in the Office of Postsecondary Education.