Did girlfriend’s texts push teen to take his own life?

Investigators soon discovered a series of text messages – eventually more than 1,000, according to prosecutors – sent in the week prior to Roy’s death that were between him and Carter, who said she was his girlfriend. “You just need to do it” she wrote in another text in reply to Roy’s hesitation.

The prosecution says Ms Carter helped Roy devise the plan to take his own life, encouraged him to hide it from his parents. You are ready and prepared. “You tried your hardest, I tried my hardest, everyone tried their hardest to save him. If he steps out of automobile and is told to get back in, Michelle Carter isn’t there”.

One classmate, Olivia “Livy” Mosolgo, testified that Carter sought to get the attention of girls who had stopped talking to her and lamented not having friends.

She said she didn’t recall Carter’s demeanor changing much after Roy’s suicide.

“This defendant acted remotely only through communication, through text messages, and that’s different”, Siegel said. As police investigated the death, they found hundreds of text messages between Carter and Roy. “From at least July 6th through July 12th, 2014, Carter assisted Conrad’s suicide by counseling him to overcome his doubts, devising a plan to run a combustion engine within his truck in order to poison him with carbon monoxide, and by directing him to go back in his truck after he exited it, when he became frightened the plan was working”.

Her defense tried to make the point that there were multiple times where Carter had talked Roy out of committing suicide.

A few days later on July 16, Carter texted Eithier that she was on the phone with Roy when he killed himself. “And she allegedly encouraged him to step back in”, Ellikan said.

Police also found Carter’s written admission to a friend in which she recalled a phone call with Roy after he got out of his truck and told her he was scared and didn’t want to abandon his family. Opening statements are slated to begin Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

However, her defence persisted that it Roy’s death was a case of tragic suicide instead of homicide.

Carter’s lawyers said it was Roy who had planted the idea of his suicide in her head. There is no way you can fail. When Conrad told her that he didn’t believe in himself any longer, she brought up the fact: ‘Take your life?’ she questioned. In strong language, the SJC unanimously said the lower court judge had probable cause to show “the coercive quality of the defendant’s verbal conduct overwhelmed whatever willpower the 18-year-old victim had to cope with his depression”.

On the day of his death, Mr Roy went to the seaside in Westport, Massachusetts, with his mother and sisters, according to prosecutors.

She testified that she took a walk on the beach with her son hours before he was found dead and he showed no signs he meant to harm himself. She also testified that she received text messages from Carter expressing sympathy after the suicide, but that Carter didn’t reveal that she knew anything about Roy being suicidal. Cataldo said they only saw each other three times after meeting in Florida in 2012.

Mosolgo testified that Carter had an eating disorder, which she said eventually affected her ability to play the sport.