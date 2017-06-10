Did “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter shade her mother on Twitter?

Ariel Winter has hit back at her mother Crystal Workman with multiple social media messages, hinting at her decision to dress as she pleases. “She is attractive with her clothes on”, she said.

“What’s sad is that you lie consistently”, Ariel wrote, without referencing her mum by name.

Posing happily on the blue carpet, Ariel twisted and turned to show off her body, just days after her mother Chrisoula Workman criticised her daughter over her outfit choices. “I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary”, said Workman.

Workman, however, is not the only one who is unhappy with the actress flaunting her ample cleavage in skimpy bikini pictures.

Critics slammed her for wearing a skin-tight mini-dress at a Modern Family screening in May.

Doesn’t sound like Winter’s broken relationship with her mother will mend any time soon.

Ariel was subsequently placed under the guardianship of her older sister, Shanelle Gray, and she was officially emancipated in 2015, at the age of 17.

The star, now 19, has made it clear she does not appreciate Chrystal’s tabloid criticism and has taken aim at her mother in a post on Twitter.com. She feels good about her body, her self image and will continue to wear whatever she wants. “And as I got older, it only seemed to get worse”.

Winter and Workman have been estranged for some time.

“I read a lot of the stories young women will send me about their body positivity and their body journeys, and that really helps me”. I was lucky enough to have an unbelievable sister who raised me to be the woman I am today. It’s also HARD to be 100% confident- I’m still not- but I’m on a journey and I want other people to know they’re not alone.