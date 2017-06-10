Die, many injured in IS attacks on Iran

Trump had said he prayed for the victims of Wednesday’s attacks that were claimed by Islamic State, but added that “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote”.

A day later, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry released the first names of the five attackers, who were identified as Seriyas, Fereydoun, Qayyoum, Abu Jahad and Ramin, according to Iran’s Press TV, which is close to the country’s Islamic government.

Alavi said that despite the obvious links between the Arab gulf country and terrorism in both Iraq and Syria, Tehran does not have any evidence at this stage that could point to Saudi involvement in the attacks, according to a statement from the ministry.

Iran’s supreme leader shrugged off attacks by gunmen and suicide bombers in Tehran on Wednesday that killed 17 people as USA president Donald Trump warned the nation was reaping what it sowed.

Iran’s foreign Minister has rejected Donald Trump’s condolences for the deadly attacks in Tehran, calling the USA president’s words “repugnant“.

The U.S. offered its thoughts and prayers to the Iranian people following the attacks, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

“Terror-sponsoring despots threaten to bring the fight to our homeland”, Javad Zarif said in a tweet making reference to an earlier statement from the Saudi deputy prince that they will take the fight into Iranian territories. And a retaliation in any form would be catastrophic, as it would most likely trigger new US and, possibly, European sanctions against Iran, and once again brand the country as a state sponsor of terrorism. It also threatened more attacks. In Tehran, four gunmen slipped into the Iranian parliament building and opened fire.

He said his bloodstained colleagues told them the attackers had entered the building through the western gate, through which constituents normally enter to meet with members of parliament.

At least 12 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in the Daesh attacks.

Etemad had a similar headline on its front page, which featured a photo of the rescue operation by security forces at the parliament. Contributing to this was President Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh, where he waggled a sword, and set aside his previous hostility to praise Saudi Arabia, welcome big new arms deals, and please his hosts by repeating Saudi condemnations of Iran. But Iranian Sunnis should expect a harsh crackdown in the weeks and months to come, whether they were involved or not.

Writing in the daily Ghanoon, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi linked the attacks in Tehran, particularly on parliament, to the May 19 presidential vote, which saw a relatively high turnout.

As the parliament attack unfolded, gunmen and suicide bombers also struck outside Khomeini’s mausoleum on Tehran’s southern outskirts.

On the streets of the capital Thursday, Iranians said they remained suspicious that Saudi Arabia had a hand in the attack.

The Islamic State attacks show that Iran is a de facto part of the global community, as its democratic institutions and existence are a threat to the terrorist group. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also played down the effects of Wednesday’s fatal events, referring to them as a “firecracker” that “will not have the slightest effect on the will of the people”, AFP reported. The legislation under consideration mandates the imposition of sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile program and extends terrorism sanctions pertaining to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Investigations into the attacks are continuing, and with several suspects now under arrest it is likely that more information will emerge in the coming days and weeks.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has condemned the twin extremist attacks in Tehran, describing them as part of an “international, destructive plan” backed by various regional governments. The Islamic State group claimed the attacks.