Diminished May forms minority govt after poll throws up hung parliament

This translated into 318 seats for the Conservatives (a net loss of 12)-and a loss of the party’s overall majority of 330-compared to 261 seats for Labour (a net gain of 29). Ultimately intended by May to expand the Conservative bloc, the election ended in a major blow to the party, which lost a dozen seats and, consequently, its majority.

In a political drama both brutal and surreal, British Prime Minister Theresa May tried Friday to carry on with the business of governing as usual, while her Conservative Party reeled from losing its parliamentary majority and her opponents demanded she resign.

Addressing the public and media from Downing St, a pretty grim-faced May said the Tories and DUP having enjoyed a strong relationship over many years, which gave her the confidence that they can work together in the interests of the UK.

A reliable breakdown of voting data won’t be available until next week, but there are signs the Labour vote was boosted by a rise in voters from the the 18 to 24 age group, as Jeremy Corbyn successfully connected with the internet-obsessed “grime” generation after being endorsed by the south London rapper Stormzy.

The British Prime Minister’s hopes of a landslide victory were left in tatters as she failed to win a parliamentary majority in the United Kingdom election leaving the country with a hung parliament. That should encourage the party to examine its attitude to the scandals around antisemitism and support for terrorism that have continually surfaced during Corbyn’s two years as Labour’s leader, Mendoza said.

May said that “of course I’ll reflect on what happened”.

“She is now reliant on the DUP and absolute loyalty from the Conservative party – loyalty that was not given to her over the Budget”.

Nicky Morgan, who was sacked by May as education secretary last summer, said: “I’m reeling”.

Sophie Jarvis, research associate at The Entrepreneurs Network, breaks down what happened in the 2017 general election, what the result means and what we can expect for United Kingdom businesses going forward.

Despite campaigning against Brexit, Labour has accepted the result but promised to avoid a “hard Brexit”, focusing on maintaining economic ties with the bloc. It drew strong support from young people, who appeared to have turned out to vote in bigger-than-expected numbers.

The tone of Brexit talks, tentatively scheduled to begin in just 10 days – and even May’s own position – are now up in the air. Its casualties included Alex Salmond, one of the party’s highest-profile lawmakers.

European leaders grappled with the question: what next?

In the late stages of the campaign, Britain was hit by two Islamist militant attacks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London, temporarily shifting the focus onto security issues.

The Prime Minister was criticized for making a number of U-turns on social welfare and she came under fire for a controversial proposal on who should pay for the cost of care for the elderly, a policy that became known as the “dementia tax”.

“We’re in another mess again, and probably we’re going to have to have another election, and it’s all such a waste of time at the end of the day”, said 85-year-old Londoner Patricia Nastri. As the polls suggested a tightening race, pollsters spoke less often of a landslide and raised the possibility that May’s majority would be eroded.