Djokovic knocked out of French Open in quarter-finals

“I have never seen anyone get a warning after they have missed the ball toss”.

“Trust me, I’m thinking about many things”, said Djokovic. I’m motivated as any other player on the tour. I know where I also can be. “Obviously, it was a thrill and complete fulfillment, I guess”, Djokovic said during an expansive and frank news conference. I don’t think he’s dropped a set. “It was just today it was just odd how it came about”.

Murray clicked into top gear after a code violation for slow play to beat Kei Nishikori 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-0) 6-1.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion and another semifinalist this year, was coming off a clay title at the Geneva Open the week before play began in Paris. “It’s all about playing the right way, the right match, and Murray is a genius at that”.

He clinched victory on his first match point when Nishikori failed to return a powerful serve.

“I mean, it’s a joke how tough it is to win a slam”, Thiem, told reporters after beating Djokovic 7-6 (5) 6-3 6-0 in the quarter-finals.

“It was the flawless match, I am really happened with what happened today”, he said.

A year ago, Djokovic became the first man in almost a half-century to claim a fourth consecutive major championship and completed a career Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

The final is the first match scheduled on Court Philippe Chatrier, ahead of the women’s semifinals.

After squandering two set points in the opener on a blustery Court Suzanne Lenglen, Djokovic’s renowned fighting spirit ebbed away quickly and he surrendered the third set in 20 minutes.

Ostapenko converted her second match point with a forehand attack, her 50th victor of the match.

Simona Halep has beaten No. 2 Karolina Pliskova to reach the French Open final, where she will face the unseeded Jelena Ostapenko.

The second-seeded Czech fended off three break points on her way to claiming the second set 6-3, clinching it with a forehand victor on her second set point.

Double French Open champion Jim Courier, commentating on the match, said the Serb had shown “no fight”. She fended off another set point in the next game but a forehand error handed Halep the set.

Even Djokovic found it hard to fathom how far he’s fallen, only a year removed from leaving Roland Garros as a player nonpareil, the first man in almost a half-century to win four consecutive Grand Slam titles. With Australian Open victor Roger Federer sidelined and several top players slumping, only Rafael Nadal could be considered a sure entry into the final rounds. “He was definitely the better player”.

Over the past 12 months, Djokovic has been unable to defend any of those four Majors and with more questions than answers to his current predicament.

Before this year’s edition of the French Open kicked off some ten days ago, the tournament appeared to be poised to welcome a new champion into its midst.

“Thiem is a tough player”, said Nadal.

His defeat to Thiem, who he defeated in Rome for the loss of one game as well as the semi-finals in Paris a year ago, was his first in six meetings with the young Austrian.

Novak Djokovic’s French Open title defense is in real trouble.

He could fly to Nevada where Agassi lives and just spend quality time training with him there then take on the North American hard court swing.

Murray is 10-7 against Wawrinka, including a four-set win in the 2016 Roland Garros semifinals.

Djokovic and Thiem were locked in a punishing battle of defence from the outset before Djokovic ground out a 4-2 lead.

Nadal’s relentless push for a 10th Musketeers’ Cup continued at lightning speed after he reached a record 10th Roland Garros semi-final as Pablo Carreno Busta succumbed to injury.

The first women’s semifinal match at the French Open is underway.