Djokovic loses to Theim at French Open

“Maybe because of that, or they just maybe like me I don’t know”, said Pliskova, who will face Halep on Thursday. I might play a lead-up event, I might not. “You can be worrying about technique, which is never good when you’re playing matches“, Murray said. “It was just today it was just odd how it came about”.

Wawrinka, like Murray a three-time major victor, has made his trademark understated progress to a third successive Roland Garros semi-final.

Lendl also refused to buy into the theory that it might be to Murray’s advantage that he has played more tennis here than any of the other three semi-finalists, Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem having won all their matches in straight sets.

“Crucial break at the beginning of the second and he started serving better, backing it up with a first shot”.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka is through to the semifinals of the French Open after beating seventh-seeded Marin Cilic in straight sets.

“I don’t remember seeing a time in the last six to eight years when Novak mailed it in”, McEnroe told the BBC.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion and another semifinalist this year, was coming off a clay title at the Geneva Open the week before play began in Paris.

There is a lot of expectation for this semifinal, and that has certainly been added to by the fact that both men have been extremely impressive in Paris so far. He also happens to be a nine-time champion at Roland Garros.

Thiem has put in some scintillating displays at Roland Garros this year and, like Nadal has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

The unseeded Latvian hit 21 winners and 16 unforced errors as she took the first set 7-6 (4). That came in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open last month.

Karolina Pliskova has leveled her semifinal match against Simona Halep at the French Open.

“My only goal is try to be ready to play my best”.

Svitolina would have been forgiven for being hugely emotional after letting a great opportunity to reach a first major semi-final pass her by.

John McEnroe believes Djokovic may struggle to regain his powers after losing his French Open title.

Thiem will next face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

The Spaniard was near invincible on clay before Roland Garros, taking titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before his 17-match winning streak ended in defeat by Thiem in Rome.

Known for tremendous footwork and court coverage, the No. 2-seeded Serb even stumbled and tumbled to the court, his racket flying out of his hands, early in the second set.

“What was worst about this failure was not the really negative result… but that Djokovic did not have the slightest chance in the second and third sets, nor did he show any of the quality seen in his best days”, commented the newspaper. Novak Djokovic, 30 and on the wane, seemed muted in comparison. All in all, it was decided I think in the first set…. Thereafter, the Austrian held serve and breezed through the set winning it 6-3.

Plus, Djokovic had appeared in a record six consecutive semifinals in Paris.

Nadal led 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta stopped.

Nadal met little resistence from his Spanish compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in their 51-minute matchup, as the 20th-seeded Busta retired when Nadal was leading 6-2, 2-0.

“It was ideal today, I’m very satisfied”, said reigning US Open champion Wawrinka after a 12th win in 14 meetings with Cilic.