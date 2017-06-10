Djokovic, Nadal on course for French Open semi-final collision

Nadal produced some breathtaking tennis all through the match as he decimated Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Svitolina, who leads the tour this year with 31 wins and four titles, is bidding to become the first Ukrainian woman to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament. “Obviously never losing to a player always helps mentally a little bit, but I don’t think it’s going to play too big of a role”.

“It’s a fact that I’m not playing close to my best”, Djokovic said. “I don’t really like to play against him, because he has a game style which doesn’t fit me at all”.

Carreno Busta, 25, reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 8-6 win over Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic. But what that score does not reveal is that Thiem was weakened having beaten claycourt king Rafa Nadal the previous round.

As if by stealth, Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday with another quietly devastating performance.

Finally, Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky defeated 2002 runner-up Venus Williams 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, while Danish 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki knocked out 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight for just the second time. Wozniacki, who made her only other quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros in 2010, will meet Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko next.

“It’s fantastic for me”, said Thiem.

The 22-year-old victor of the Taipei, Dubai, Istanbul and Rome tournaments will play the next round against Croatian Petra Martic, who defeated Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, 6-1, 6-1.

But Carreno Busta’s victory over Raonic was just the first in 17 attempts against a top-10 player. “I still can’t believe that I’m sitting here”.

“All in all I think it was decided in the first set and then I lost a crucial break at the beginning of the second”.

Muguruza was asked after the match about the cries of “forza” – Italian for “come on” – which Mladenovic had uttered after some of her opponent’s errors.

I think the audience was really tough today.

Thiem’s stock rose again with a superb victory over Djokovic, but the Austrian is well aware of how hard it will be to win a first major as he prepares to face Rafael Nadal on Friday. The Swiss clinched the match with a delectable drop shot.

“The last couple of tournaments I have had some great match matches and it is unfortunate to finish Roland Garros the way I have done”, he told the press after his defeat.

I’m aware that I’m also one of the players that is on the radar because of my ball bouncing, because of my certain routines that I’m late in certain times of the match.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Sunday in the fourth round of the French Open, in a packed schedule created by multiple rain postponements.