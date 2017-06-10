Doctor allows 12-year-old deliver her baby brother

Dede Carraway was getting ready to give birth to her third child in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, when her doctor, Walter Wolfe, noticed the mom’s oldest child, 12-year-old daughter Jacee, eagerly watching the process in the delivery room, right next to her mother.

That definitely wasn’t part of Dede Carraway’s original birth plan, but she went with it.

Dr. Wolfe then asked if Jacee wanted to join in – and help him deliver her new baby brother.

The increasing popularity of having siblings attend the delivery room became a subject of debate previous year, when TV chef Jamie Oliver revealed his two eldest daughters had watched his new son be born.

Dellapena says the doctor actually let her pull her brother out, and that although she was nervous it was the best moment of her life. “It was just a good moment for me”, she said. This time around, not only was she there to watch, but she actually helped deliver him.

“I was like, wow, like I’ve played fake doctor before, but this is, like, the real thing, this is is the real deal”.

Jacee said she had no problem with everything she saw or experienced, but she admits she did feel anxious the entire time.

The awe-inspiring snaps show young Jacee Dellapena, from Brandon, Mississippi, decked out in blue scrubs with a mixture of terror and jubilation on her face as she assists the doctor during the birth.

“I was a nervous wreck”. 12-year-old helped deliver her baby brother and the emotions on her face is too incredible not to share! “I am surprised”, said Carraway. So the wide-eyed and curious little girl went to the hospital with her parents when her mother was in labor. “It was like, oh my goodness, I just delivered a baby, and it’s my baby brother, and I’m going to tell him when he gets older that I delivered him”.