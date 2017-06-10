Does Apple HomePod sound like a victor? | Logged On

But my two cents is that HomePod really isn’t an Amazon Echo, Google Home or – on the other side of the spectrum – Sonos competitor.

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said.

It’s no surprise that Apple has chosen to put music as the primary sell for HomePod, because without an actual serious investment in building out Siri as a platform – which Apple seems reticent to do – there’s no way it can win from the home assistant angle. Google’s new ads for the Home, however, position it as something young and hip users will also appreciate. Also, each of the digital assistants namely Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri rely on their machine learning algorithms to decipher human commands and act accordingly.

Apple vice president Phil Schiller said the company’s Siri team tuned the virtual assistant as a “musicologist” that learns the tastes of listeners and gets songs from the internet cloud.

The HomePod’s sound was bigger and bolder than the Play:3, one of the current market leaders when it comes to home speaker systems. When tested against Sonos speakers and the Amazon Echo, the sound was superior. HomePod works with all iOS and Mac OS devices, HomeKit devices, Siri voice control and Apple Music.

“When people are starting to spend … hundreds of dollar per speaker, I think generally they’re going to want choice”, Limp said in the interview.

With so many low-cost Bluetooth speakers already on the market, I think Apple might have a hard time carving out a niche.

The firm has also overhauled its smart assistant’s voice with a new AI version for both male and female versions, along with a new app that can show users on screen information. Pricing of the device is also yet to be revealed.

Two can also be linked together to form stereo speakers.

For Siri, voice recordings are saved for six months on Apple’s voice recognition servers to understand a user better.

It can do everything from giving news, weather and sports to setting timers and texting people.

The Google Home, meanwhile, could reasonably claim to have the best digital assistant inside.

It will have a higher price tag than the Amazon Echo range, which begins at $49 (£49) for the Echo Dot.

The speaker is then also able to detect its surroundings, Apple says, using room-sensing technology to become aware when it’s placed in the centre or corner of a room and quickly adjusting its output as a result.

The HomePod will take on Amazon’s Echo (left) and Google Home (right). It, too, comes with a built-in speaker and voice controls through the smart assistant Google Assistant. But I’m not counting it out: If anyone can make this work, Apple can. In early June, Apple announced the HomePod, but it won’t be available until December. He told the newspaper that the HomePod is “a little different philosophically” from his own company’s Amazon Echo.

Both Home and Echo are continually listening for commands, though Google and Amazon say nothing gets passed back to them until the speakers hear a keyword – “OK, Google” for Home and “Alexa” for Echo. The HomePod, surprise surprise, only works with Apple Music (and AirPlay), whereas the Google Home supports Google Play Music and Spotify and the Amazon Echo supports Amazon Prime Music and Spotify.

Even despite these perceived advancements, however, more than one former Apple employee expressed their sentiments that Siri’s capabilities are still far behind those of Amazon’s Echo, in particular. To listen to music from a library or any other services, you’ll need to stream them via Airplay from an iPhone or iPad.