Donald Trump Ducks Answering If There Are Recordings with Comey

Comey told lawmakers that he wanted to get the information into “the public square” in hopes of spurring the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to lead the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation.

A defiant President Donald Trump said Friday he was willing to testify under oath about his conversations with James Comey, further fueling the swirling controversy ignited by the fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s bombshell testimony before the Senate on Thursday.

“No collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker, but we want to get back to running our great country”, Trump said.

“Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction”, the President declared at a joint news conference in the White House Rose Garden with the President of Romania.

Detailing one-on-one talks with a sitting president – which under normal circumstances are private – Comey said he took painstaking notes for fear Trump might “lie” about the unusual encounters.

“I was anxious because the media was camping at the end of my driveway at that point”, says Comey.

“Comey testimony confirms most alarming news reports – a bombshell”, said Sen.

“It was just an excuse, but we were very, very happy, and, frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren’t true”.

When asked if there was facts that would make the Attorney General, Jefferson Sessions, involvement in the Russian investigation “problematic”, Comey said he couldn’t discuss the issue in public, suggesting for the first time that an investigation was potentially open.

But Republicans pointed to portions of the testimony where Comey said Trump was not personally under investigation as vindicating the president.

He later said reporters were “going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer”.

After he was sacked early last month, Comey said, he instructed a friend – a Columbia law school professor – to share one of those memos with a journalist.

Trump also indirectly accused Comey of perjury when he adamantly denied the fired FBI director’s claim that the President asked him to end the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a close Trump confidante.

Trump abruptly fired Comey last month.

“I found him to be credible, candid and thorough”, Collins said of Comey on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

The House intelligence committee sent a letter Friday asking White House counsel Don McGahn whether any tape recordings or memos of Comey’s conversations with the president exist now or had existed in the past.