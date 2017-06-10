Donald Trump Jr. comes to his father’s defense with anti-Comey tweetstorm

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said that after reading former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony, he understands President Donald Trump’s frustrations during his weekly press conference Thursday. The questioning from the dais of mostly dour-faced senators never got too combative, nor did Comey seem to break a sweat despite sitting in the hot seat alone for more than two and a half hours. Trump’s attorney said the president never asked Comey to stop investigating anyone. But the repeated incidents of Comey calling Trump out on what he asserted were false statements and efforts to exert his influence over the FBI’s independence were damaging, Wallace opined.

Asked if Trump had acted appropriately, Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Burr said: “I don’t think that from what I’ve read there’s anything of wrongdoing, but I will match that with his (Comey’s) verbal testimony, and weigh it against the evidence of our investigation to date”. In sum, it is now established that there the President was not being investigated for colluding with the or attempting to obstruct that investigation.

“The president said, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.’ I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed”, Comey said. “It makes a big difference what the exact words were, the tone of the president, the context of the conversation”.

Mr Comey repeatedly said he believed he was sacked because of his investigation into whether Mr Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian Federation to swing the elections.

But from Warner’s remarks, it appears that Democrats will use the Comey hearings to look broadly at the Trump presidency.

“I’ve seen the tweet about tapes”, Comey said.

Less than five months into office, Trump has proven himself to be impulsive and visceral, turning to Twitter to lambaste perceived adversaries in 140 characters or less.

Then-candidate Trump excoriated Comey last summer for deciding not to prosecute Clinton over her handling of government emails, then praised him when he reopened the issue in October just days before the election.

He referred to Trump’s talks with Comey as “privileged” four times, without acknowledging that the White House declined to assert a claim of executive privilege over any of those conversations before Comey testified.

“My mother raised me not to say things like this about myself so I’m not going to”.

A pub near the Capitol offered free drinks every time Trump tweets about Comey. Lordy, I hope there are tapes.

Despite the high drama, Comey is not expected to drop any major new bombshells, or directly accuse Trump of trying to obstruct justice by asking him to halt the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe of Flynn.

He is also unlikely to reveal new details of the ongoing Russian Federation investigation.

Comey declared Thursday that the White House defamed him, and that he wrote detailed memos about his conversations with the president as a hedge against Trump lying about their discussions in the future.

At the same time, speaking in Washington in front of the Faith and Freedom Coalition (FCC), Mr Trump said he takes elections seriously and will do everything to ensure they will be conducted without interference from anyone.

Still, Ryan said the testimony, and senators’ questions, would be historic.