The president’s job approval fell along predictably partisan lines, with a large majority of Democrats (83 percent) disapproving and almost three quarters of Republicans approving. The survey found only a quarter of women expressed their admiration for the president.

“He’s holding the Republican base to some extent, but very few others, I mean nearly no Democrats, and few (independent) voters, approve”, said Mark DiCamillo, director of the poll. Rasmussen Reports said Tuesday that its Presidential Tracking Poll found that 46 percent of “likely US voters” approved of the president’s performance, while 54 percent disapproved.

The analysis conducted by statistics site 538 followed multiple approval rating polls, including the Real Clear Average, Gallup, and the historically right-leaning Rasmussen Reports polls. When Quinnipiac University polled Trump’s popularity in mid-May, 37% approved compared to 55% who disapproved.

The approval rating of United States president Donald Trump has drastically plummeted, and the level of support for impeachment has risen. “If this were a prize fight, some in his corner might be thinking about throwing in the towel”.

47 percent of independents said Trump, 26 percent said Merkel.

Per the poll, a 54-percent majority of the people who think impeachment should be underway believe that Trump “has proven he is unfit to serve and should be removed from office, regardless of whether he committed an impeachable offense or not”.

The survey, taken May 31 to June 6, found 34 percent of those surveyed giving Trump a thumbs-up while 57 percent disapprove of the job being done by America’s 45th president.

The poll did not isolate one issue that is driving people to disapprove of Trump. Only 27 percent felt that James Comey’s dismissal will bring good to the nation; whereas, a majority of respondent – 56 percent – still believes that Donald Trump has tried to interfere with the Russian Federation probe Comes was supervising prior to his firing from his post.

Among registered Republicans, 87 percent say they approve of Trump’s performance on the economic front, while 76 percent of Democrats disapprove. Former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired in May, is due to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, when he will reveal details about his private interactions with Trump.

The Quinnipiac survey included 1,361 voters and has a margin of error of plus/minus 3.2 percent.