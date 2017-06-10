Dramatic footage shows moments of London terror attack

She held the portfolio in charge of security for six years before replacing David Cameron as prime minister, and she oversaw a reduction in police forces, including armed officers, during that time.

As investigators hunted for potential accomplices linked to the three attackers on Thursday, voters cast ballots in a British general election that has spotlighted security concerns.

All three attackers were shot dead by police, who made at least a dozen arrests in east London on Sunday and carried out further raids on Monday.

Joaquin Echeverria wrote on Facebook he had been seen “defending someone with his skateboard”, adding: “We keep looking for Ignacio, disappeared in the London attacks”.

Zaghba, 22, returned to Italy from London sporadically over a cumulative 10 days, Amato said, during which Italian authorites “never let him out of our sight”.

May, a Conservative, said that authorities will need greater powers to crack down on extremism and that Corbyn had blocked such efforts.

The Conservatives’ lead over Labour has narrowed markedly from 20 points or more when May called the election in April to a range between one and 12 points now, although they are still widely expected to win a majority.

“At this stage it is not possible to predict the impact on the tourism industry but we do know that in the two months following the Westminster attack, travel agent bookings to London were up 6.7%”.

Two men were arrested by police “supported by firearms officers” on a street in Ilford, east London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

In the wake of the London Bridge attack after Theresa May took the unusual step of calling publicly for a review, the British domestic intelligence agency MI5 will take a hard look at its counter-terrorism operations.

He had also brazenly appeared in the 2016 TV documentary “The Jihadis Next Door“, which followed a group of London extremists over two years.

Just seconds earlier, Butt had charged towards armed police as he swung a large knife, used to stab anyone who came near him. Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane were named on Monday.

Police say they have 500 ongoing terrorism investigations and are keeping tabs on 3,000 individuals suspected of extremism. Investigations involving known plots, authorities say, take up the bulk of the security services’ resources.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the atrocity, which sparked fears that Britain is in the grip of a wave of copycat incidents following deadly assaults in Westminster and Manchester. Similar claims in the past have been shown to be unreliable.

He was investigated in 2015 but he was “prioritised in the lower echelons of our investigative work” and there was no evidence of “attack planning”, police said.

NHS England said 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition.

The death toll from the London Bridge attack has risen to eight as pressure on British authorities intensified amid new questions about how the terrorists slipped through the net.

Butt’s family said Wednesday they were “shocked and appalled” by his actions.