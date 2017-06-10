Draymond ridicules Cleveland fans for harassing his mom

In Friday’s Game 4, Green appeared to be on his way to being ejected after picking up what seemed to be his second technical foul of the game. Afterwards, the Warriors All-Star forward fired back.

Goble said he thought he had verbalized to the table that the initial technical was on Kerr, but said after watching the video that he should have done a better job with that.

Green had a bit of a laugh over the confusion surrounding the technical foul he received in the middle of the third quarter.

We’ll see you Monday in Oakland, Draymond.

“After calling the loose ball foul on Draymond Green, I noticed the reaction by Coach Kerr and then assessed the technical foul”. In the moment, I thought I had verbalized to the table that the technical foul was on Coach Kerr.

“I knew because the first tech on Steve, which I didn’t understand, Mike Callahan came up to John (Goble) and asked him who was the tech on and he said Kerr”, Green said. “I take full responsibility for that”.

Lue said he thought Green had two techs, but that “evidently” that’s not what happened, as a small smile crept over his face.

Coming from a player who was suspended in Game 5 of last year’s NBA Finals because he couldn’t keep his limbs from making contact with another player’s groin, this wild stereotype is pretty ironic, but expected from a player who’s never afraid to mince his words.