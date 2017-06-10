Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Are There Still Some Reasons For Optimism?

The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.93.

P/E ratio of the company is 37.45. The Company’s activities are focused on the growth of renewable and forests, and the manufacture and sale of bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

IGT’s COO BERG ERIC A Sell 1651 shares of the company at a price of $17.21 on 2014-07-29. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 39,266 shares with $2.88M value, up from 13,100 last quarter.

More recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Small-Cap Gem Agree Realty Really A Short Candidate?” Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 22,800 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 7,429,982 shares of the company traded hands. BB&T Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 13 report. 219.40 million shares or 5.33% more from 208.29 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Da Davidson And owns 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) stake by 58.94% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Cedar Hill Associates Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 123,310 shares. About 28,724 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has risen 48.76% since June 8, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,616.30. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 331,000 shares or 0% of the stock. KRC’s profit will be $86.51M for 21.04 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. Analysts are expecting EPS growth rates to be at 63.40% this quarter and EPS estimate for next year reflect 7.50% growth rate.

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) opened at 28.33 on Friday. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Investors sentiment is 1.07 in Q4 2016. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.211 dividend.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The investment managers in our partner’s database now hold: 20.13 million shares, up from 18.73 million shares in 2016Q3. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.19% in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O). Systematic Management LP owns 6,660 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 38,998 shares in its portfolio. Chem State Bank invested in 10,325 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 7,594 shares.

The share price of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) was up +3.47% during the last trading session, with a day high of 18.07. (NYSE:GTY). Advsrs Preferred Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. Howe Rusling has 3,798 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 216,557 are owned by Chevy Chase Holdings. Kimco Realty Corp’s payout ratio is now 135.00%. As a stock gets oversold or overbought investor want to look for volume to get a spike in relative volume which would indicate that buyers and seller are fighting over an important support or resistance level and will likely reverse. (NYSE:ASGN) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Avondale. Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has declined 31.73% since June 8, 2016 and is downtrending. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp accumulated 23,358 shares. It also upped Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) stake by 15,107 shares and now owns 26,595 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) shares have been seen trading -43.55% off its 52 week- peak value and changed 6.93% from its 52 week-bottom price value. The stock of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 27 by Wunderlich. As per Monday, August 31, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, December 9. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $72.0 target in Thursday, January 7 report. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 2 by Macquarie Research. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Realty Income Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 21 by Sidoti.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.