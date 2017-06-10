Durant helps Warriors into 3-0 series lead

Not much can damage the iron man that is LeBron James, but a blindside hit from a teammate in Game 3 certainly shook up the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

For the second straight year, the Cavaliers returned to Quicken Loans Arena in an 0-2 hole against the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

So let’s see what LeBron James has left in the tank.

But the Cavs couldn’t execute offensively over the final few minutes, had mental lapses on defense, and watched the biggest difference maker in the series knock down a stone cold three to give the Warriors a one-point lead with 12.9 seconds to go. But it wasn’t enough, and now the Cavaliers are down, 3-0, and facing the possibility of a four-game sweep when Game 4 is played June 9 at The Q.

The Golden State Warriors bounced back with a dagger win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wednesday night’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals, winning 118-113.

“It was just an incredibly tough, resilient performance”, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said.

He sized up the bewildered Warriors transition defense and made a decision to attack its best player at the rim.

That lineup ended the game on an 11-0 run and earned the Warriors a Game 3 win that has them on the doorstep of another title. While the Cavs made Finals history past year by coming back from a 3-1 deficit, no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in any series.

“We played against good teams, and we came to the Finals undefeated, and here we are up 2-0, so we’re playing awesome basketball right now”.

Still, Durant isn’t looking too far ahead.

That allowed Golden State to wind up leading 39-32 after one; it finished the quarter with a 10-0 run with James on the bench for the final 109 seconds.

“I definitely want to compete”, he said. It’s not over. This is a insane game. “Anything can happen. So I don’t want to relax or feel like it’s over, it’s not”.

Combine that with last year’s 73-win season, and a second title in three years – which could have easily been three consecutive championships – and foundation of the case has been made. The last time the Warriors lost with Kevin Durant healthy was February 13 in Denver, prior to the All-Star break.

“They’re definitely a different team than they were previous year that’s definitely in full effect that we’re all fully aware of”, the Cavs’ Kyrie Irving said. “We need to really, really just lock in and give every effort we have on tomorrow and how hard this 48 minutes is going to be to really seize control of this series”.

Kevin Durant has your answer.

“It’s kind of a situation where if you don’t get the ball and you get a foul, I’m the worst player in the series, so it took a little from Kevin Durant“, he said. “I saw he (James) was playing his heels behind the 3-point line”.

“I gave everything that I had, so at times throughout the game I was exhausted, but that’s just because I was just playing as hard as I could”, James said. “For that one to go in, that was liberating right there”.

But they still needed one more stop. Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson also had 16 first-quarter points in Game 3.

And maybe fatigue played a part in the Warriors’ rally, though James didn’t think so even after playing 46 minutes.

“I thought our team scrapped and competed”, Cleveland Coach Tyronn Lue said.

Durant, though, was not going to be denied. He’s shot 55.3 percent from the field, and averaged 28.5 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

That lead held until there was 2:19 remaining, when Golden State superstar Curry found two points with a drive to the basket.

Obviously some of that is the Warriors defence, but they continue to miss open looks that through the first three rounds were gimmes. My game is getting into the paint, shooting some outside shots when they’re available. The Warriors set a Finals record for 3-pointers in any quarter with nine in the first. What else could he do when he was asked why the Cavs blew their chance to make the NBA Finals an actual series? Michael Jordan (1,176) is next. James became the first player to appear in 20 or more Finals games with two franchises. He played in 23 for Miami.