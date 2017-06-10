Durant heroics power Warriors over Cavs

Both teams exchanged ferocious blows.

“I don’t think there was any concern or thoughts about history”, Kerr said.

Cavs center Tristan Thompson had a session with the media Friday evening after his team won in Game 4 of NBA Finals 2017 by 137-116.

But they didn’t have Green then and they have Kevin Durant now, two reasons why the Warriors believe they will finish the job this time.

Irving missed an off-balance 3-pointer and Durant and Curry each made two free throws on the next Golden State possessions to seal Cleveland’s fate.

Kevin Durant’s three-game performance in the NBA Finals – he’s averaging 34 points and 10 rebounds and hit the fourth-quarter 3-pointer that essentially ended the series last night – has made him the frontrunner for series MVP.

This game wasn’t just about LeBron and KD though. “We had an opportunity”.

Despite James’ best efforts Wednesday night – he racked up 39 points on 15-of-27 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists in 46 minutes – Cleveland was unable to fight its way to victory in what might have been its best showing in three games. Not against the Warriors and their all-world assemblage of talent. The often undervalued point guard scored 40 points with seven 3-pointers. It was Stephen Curry with 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, left for dead in the NBA Finals, finally showed a pulse by trouncing the Golden State Warriors in a physical clash on Friday that could shift the tone of the series and spark a record-setting comeback.

But those teams also didn’t have LeBron James, who still is the best basketball player in the world, and one of the best of all time, too. It would be the starkest symbol of their dominance this season.

“It’s going to be even tougher in game five”, James said.

This term they have become the first team from the United States’ four major professional sports leagues – the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL – to win 15 successive post-season games. Twelve teams have tried, and 12 teams have failed.

They now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. It seems – what is the word? – unlikely. After losing the first two games of the series, the Cavaliers came out and crushed the Warriors by 30 here – a startling result that gave the Cavaliers new life.

The Cavaliers went on to win Game 6 comfortably at home and edged the Warriors out in Game 7 at Oracle Arena.