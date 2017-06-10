Durant’s shot sends perfect Warriors over Cavs in Finals

The Golden State Warriors hit the jackpot last summer with the free-agent signing of Kevin Durant. “You win a championship, then you lose one in heartbreaking fashion, you’ve pretty much seen everything at that point”. “All I was looking at was the bottom of the net”, Durant said. And, the first quarter in which the Warriors outscored the Cavs 40-34 and the teams combined for 130 possessions, was the fastest James’ career – regular or postseason – spanning 5,100 quarters.

It was a particularly cruel way for James’ night to end after he scored 39 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists. Irving was asked if he ever imagined scoring 38 points and LeBron James scoring 39 points – and the Cavaliers losing. “You know, it’s a rhythm thing”.

“I’m not one to judge and say if it’s fair or not if guys are adding players to their team”, he said. Rather than try to corral Irving’s ball-handling, Golden State let the Cavaliers point guard dribble the air out of the ball – something that became all too commonplace throughout Game 3.

“I’ve been wokring on that shot my whole life, and for that one to go in, that’s liberating”, the forward told ESPN’s Doris Goodwin after the game.

The Cavaliers then had a pair of chances to tie or take the lead. The Warriors took control with a 13-0 run to start the third, the final eight in that streak scored by Curry on a 17-foot jumper and two 3-pointers. The Warriors will be champions. Curry had a great all-around quarter, making up for a shaky first half that was lowlighted by his team-high six turnovers. “They were great in their time, we’re great in our time and respect that”. He’s just 1 of 6 from the field, and for some odd reason, one of the game’s most confident shooters has been hesitant to let his jumper fly.

“And they’re playing like one of the best teams once again, and obviously this team is built to be able to do that with the talent that they have”.

With absolutely zero hesitation in his shot, Durant put up the filthiest (in a good way) three and put Golden State back on top.

Irving struggled early in the Finals a year ago, too.

Irving’s incredible driving layup through four Warriors whipped Quicken Loans Arena into a frenzy and gave Cleveland a seven-point lead late in the quarter. Korver’s struggles have contributed to the Cavs being down 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors, who are keeping a close eye on the 14-year veteran whenever he’s on the floor. That wound up being the only time he sat in the first half. Thompson and Curry sank back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second quarter to boost the Warriors lead, but Irving’s inside bank shot pulled Cleveland within 67-61 at half-time.

“I thought our team scrapped and competed”, Cleveland Coach Tyronn Lue said.

Durant, the star through the first two games saved his best for last, finishing with 31 points, eight rebounds and four assists, no basket bigger than that three-pointer to take the lead with 35 seconds to go. I don’t contribute as losing this game because we got exhausted.

Cleveland had collapsed in the third quarter of the first two games, letting the Warriors run away and hide. Kyrie Irving played 44.

And that helped build chemistry between Durant and 3-point sharpshooters Curry and Thompson as they unite for an National Basketball Association title, the first for Durant.

They look ready to play for many more.