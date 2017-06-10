Durant’s three sinks Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers set NBA Finals records for most points in a single quarter and most points in a single half when they put up 49 on the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter of Game 4 and tallied 86 in the first half.

Wednesday’s NBA Finals game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors proved one thing, and one thing only: No matter how well the Cavs play, and they played really well, they can not win this series, let alone a game. After scoring 31 points with 11 assists and 10 rebounds, he broke and NBA Finals record with his ninth triple-double.

The Cavs set an NBA Finals record for most three pointers made in a game, connecting on 20 of their 33 three-point attempts at the end of the third quarter.

After the Golden State Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Draymond Green called two people from the parking lot as soon as he left Oracle Arena. “We shared the ball, we moved the ball and defensively we were physical”, James said.

“We obviously know how hard it is to win a championship, what goes into it and how important each game is”.

Durant’s 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds remaining was the go-ahead basket as the Warriors scored the game’s final 11 points. If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody.

The Cavaliers’ biggest lead in the second quarter was 22 points, but it was cut to 18 at the half when Durant hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

James led the way for Cleveland with 39 points while Kyrie Irving added 38 in an electrifying performance.

The Cavaliers beat the Warriors in Game 4, 137-116.

James also spoke about the Yankees spending as much money as they could during the 1990s to lure potential free agents to NY.

“We want 16 wins”.

“They did a good job of attacking early and it opened up their three-point game”, said Durant, who had a team-high 35 points.

Asked before the second quarter what his team needed to do to slow down the Cavaliers, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN: “Defense. I played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower”, James said after Wednesday’s loss. They have thus far swept away the Portland Trailblazers, the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs in the first three rounds of the playoffs, winning the first four games in each best-of-seven series. The two exchanged angry words at half court for several minutes during the third quarter, adding to the drama of an already intense game.