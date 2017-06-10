Durant Silence Cavs; Take 3-0 Series Lead

The Warriors will go for the sweep on Friday.

But really the chase is secondary.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Durant has played with goal throughout the series.

Kerr knew what James knew before this series began when he wanted to bring in more fire power: that Kyrie and Bron-Bron can’t do it all. “But you guys (in the media) can talk about it and write about it”.

A year ago the Cavaliers became the first team to win a title after trailing the Finals 3-1 when they beat the Warriors 93-89 in the deciding game.

“That was liberating right there”, Durant said.

Now down 3-0 in the series, the Cavaliers have a mountain to climb to repeat last year’s historic feat. “It’s hard”, Kerr said. They are one win away from another championship. But now that we’re in this situation, why not take care of business and finish the job. “They have to do their job and try to do it at a high level, no matter who is out on the floor”. And you just implement a guy who’s ready to sacrifice – a great talent, a guy who’s willing to do what ever it takes to help the team win. “I mean, just hits an unbelievable game victor, just comes down in transition, that only Kevin Durant can hit”.

But as Golden State struggled to get past Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals and then lost to the Cavaliers in the finals, some around the team anxious that Curry was trying to please too many people and was draining himself.

“I’m human, as well as my teammates, and to lay it all on the line like that, you want to come out on the winning side”, Irving said. “Gguys are loving the game, our fans love the game”. Kevin Durant got a baby jumper after driving on Tristan Thompson, who replaced Love after Love turned his ankle. “He’s been an fantastic player in this league for a long time, and he senses this is his time, his moment, his team”. And obviously this team is built to be able to do that with the talent that they have. And that’s what he been doing. For me, when I left here to go to Miami, we had to build something. And when I came back here, we built something again.

“I think we just stayed with [our defence] and [it] finally kicked in”, he said, explaining how the Warriors managed to overcome the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter. The team’s gameplan was working to perfection. The Cavs have enjoyed more passages of great, championship-caliber basketball than they have bad or even mediocre basketball, and don’t stand a goddamn chance. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t surpassed even those lofty expectations. The Cavs played an nearly flawless game and they still came up short, and that’s hard for Cavs fans to admit, but it’s true.

“I gave everything I had tonight”, James told reporters after the 118-113 loss.

There have been plenty of collective and individual disappointments for the Cavs, but never once during this series have I felt like I was watching a flawed or dysfunctional team. “Over the course of the year, he’s gotten better and better with that. That’s a big part of what we do”.

On Sky Cable, the NBA Finals can also be seen LIVE and in HD on ABS-CBN HD channel 167 and S+A HD channel 166.