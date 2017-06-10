During Comey testimony, Trump addresses religious group

In the absence of documentation other than Comey’s copious notes, Trump’s supporters will no doubt describe this as a “he said, he said” situation.

“I was actually going out of town with my wife to hide, and I was anxious it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach”, Comey said, drawing chuckles from the gallery.

“[Flynn] is a good guy. You watch”, Trump said.

It turns out that we have Bill Clinton to thank for Donald Trump’s presidency, since Comey revealed that it was Bill’s tarmac meeting with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch that led him to publicly disclose his reopening of the investigation into Hillary’s emails.

Trump said restoring freedom also meant repealing and replacing the health care law enacted in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama, saying high deductibles and premiums have turned it into a “catastrophe”.

Kasowitz also accused Comey of lying with regard to what Trump told him during a White House dinner in January.

Comey’s accusations could further mire Trump’s administration in legal difficulties.

The disclosures that followed Comey’s firing have raised questions about why Comey, known in government for an independent streak and a willingness to buck protocol, did not speak out publicly while on the job, or at least make his objections directly known to the president.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, said Comey’s testimony proved the president was not under any investigation and there is no evidence a single vote was changed as a result of Russian interference in last year’s election.

Kasowitz says that the president is “entitled to expect loyalty” from those serving the administration.

Prior to the testimony, it was speculated that Trump might live-tweet the Senate hearing; however, the president refrained from posting on his favorite social media site even though he had a clear schedule.

Comey says he replied that he could offer his honesty, and that when Trump said he wanted “honest loyalty”, Comey paused and said, “You will get that from me”. A statement from McCain clarified that he was trying to get Comey to offer his personal opinion on the issue of Trump obstructing justice on the basis that the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director had done so in the case of Clinton.

The contradiction in Kasowitz’s statement was also apparent in talking points released by the Republican National Committee before Comey’s testimony. This morning, he said that he did not write the memos as a matter of course but as a preemptive defense against the possibility that Trump would lie about those interactions.

Kasowitz also added that Comey leaked privileged information when he handed a friend a memo detailing how Trump allegedly asked Comey to “let Flynn go”, and suggested that Comey may need to be investigated.

Comey himself expressed regret about his initial response to Trump.

Trump backers quickly embraced and trumpeted Burr’s approach, taking to Twitter and television to say he bolstered the president’s argument that all the talk of possible collusion between Trump’s campaign is politically-motivated much ado about nothing.

The friend is Columbia Law School Professor Daniel Richman, who shared the Comey materials with the New York Times in order to get it out as Comey said, in the “public square”.

“I was sacked in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”, Comey testified under oath.

“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday, because it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation; there might be a tape”, Comey said.