Duterte invites Muslim rebels to fight against ISIS

The unrest has boosted fears that the Islamic State group’s violent ideology is gaining a foothold in the country’s restive southern islands, where Muslim separatist rebellions have raged for almost half a century. Some of the children are believed to be as young as 4.

“We lost everything, our home and my business”, Rasul told the AP as she waited to receive a pack of food and water in an overcrowded emergency shelter in Balo-i town near Marawi.

Secretary Lorenzana also revealed that the Maute Terrorist Group has a lot of money to entice loyalists. But small hardline groups such as the Maute and Abu Sayyaf, which are involved in the Marawi battle, refuse to negotiate and seek to unite behind ISIS.

The Reuters graphics team has taken a closer look at the battle for Marawi and the Maute militant group that has become the biggest security challenge of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s 11-months in office.

“He knows where we are entering into”. “We are in God’s hands”. Philippines officials said he was likely still in the city, pointing to the ferocity of ongoing resistance from the Maute fighters.

In all, 120 gunmen including eight foreign fighters have been killed, as well as 38 soldiers and police and 20 civilians, said officials.

ISIS militants have gone a sacrilegious rampage, smashing statues and setting fire to a church building in footage purportedly filmed in a besieged city in the southern Philippines.

The enemy death toll was as of 6 p.m. of June 1, AFP spokesperson Brig. The elder sister said they secretly communicated with government rescuers by mobile phone text messages through their ordeal, and made their break for freedom when informed the gunmen had been driven away from the bridge.

However troops have also held back from troops have held back from indiscriminately bombing at the militants with newly acquired fighter jets and ending the urban insurrection in a day because the government has to assure the safety of civilians trapped in the fighting. A spokesman for the army dismissed the video, which was released Tuesday and circulated via social media, as “propaganda”.

In today’s attack – considered unrelated to terrorism – at Manila World Resort, a man swarmed the casino and poured gasoline on tables to start a large fire, creating a cloud of smoke that trapped victims inside.

He asked others in the group to pass information on to the Amaq News Agency, a mouthpiece for ISIL.

But the US-based Site Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist threats, said IS-linked operatives were behind the attack. Khilafah refers to an IS caliphate; Kufar is considered a derogatory term for Christians and other non-Muslims, the AP said.

The fighting began last week after government security forces received information on Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon, a high-profile terrorist target who has been chosen to lead an ISIS division in Southeast Asia and is on the Department of Justice’s most-wanted list for terrorists, and moved in to capture him.

Despite the danger, Operation Blessing Philippines is giving help to the war victims who are mostly Muslims.

The MNLF and the MILF were founded as separate movements with the aim of establishing an independent Islamic State.