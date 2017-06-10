Egypt and Bahrain keep pressure on Qatar in Gulf crisis

Four Arab countries which cut ties with Qatar this week over its alleged support of terrorism on Friday designated dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar as terrorists, intensifying a row that threatens the region’s stability.

The group said the list shows Qatar “announces fighting terrorism on one hand and finances and supports and hosts different terrorist organizations on the other hand”. VLCC Asian Progress V loaded in Saudi Arabia after taking on crude at Qatar’s Mesaieed terminal, according to ship tracking data.

An initial report from Qatar’s Interior Ministry late Wednesday said the website of the Qatar News Agency was first hacked in April with “high techniques and innovative methods”.

That would be extremely harsh punishment for many people completely besotted with Barcelona, a huge club in the Middle East.

“This is a foreign policy that has gone wild”, state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash told AFP.

“This list is connected to Qatar and serves suspicious agendas in an indication of the duality of Qatar policies”, said the statement from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

“If there is any sensible argument or sensible accusation, we are ready to answer”, Sheikh Mohammed said. Experts have expressed concerns that the regional dispute will push Qatar closer to Iran.

“We can live forever like this, we are well prepared”, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Al-Thani also rejected any notion of shutting down the Qatar-based al-Jazeera satellite news network, suggested as a demand of the Arab nations.

The United States is now attempting to play mediator in the crisis after a unsteady and confusing start.

In this February 6, 2012 photo, then-Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, center, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, and then-Hamas leader, Khaled Mashaal, arrive to sign an agreement in Doha, Qatar.

“So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off”, Trump added.

Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar could nonetheless survive “forever”, adding that it respected global agreements and would continue supplying liquefied natural gas to the UAE.

“Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!” he said on Twitter.

But Trump a day later quickly changed his stance and indicated that he wants to help mend the spat.