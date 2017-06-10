Egypt condemns IS-claimed Iran attacks

Earlier, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, IRGC deputy commander, said that Iran will “take revenge” for the attacks.

Police officers patrol Iran’s parliament building after an assault by several attackers that was claimed by the Islamic State group, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

They were armed with rifles and pistols and at least two blew themselves up with suicide vests, Iranian media reported.

Police, meanwhile, said they were holding six suspects on Thursday as part of their investigation into the attacks.

The Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei downplayed the implications of the attacks, calling the gunmen “fire-crackers” who would have no impact on the will of the people of Iran.

Iran is one of the world powers engaged in the ground war against Isis, funding troops and firepower in order to assist the government of Bashar al-Assad in Syria and Shia militias in the Iraqi coalition battle for Mosul.

Paris: The Eiffel Tower will turn its lights out on Thursday as a mark of respect for the victims of deadly twin attacks in Tehran, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

The video, recorded by a CCTV camera, was released by Iranian media outlets, including Fars news agency. More than 50 people were wounded and at least 13 have died. He said, “Iran is an active and effective pillar in the fight against terrorists, and they want to damage it”.

That statement came after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard blamed the U.S. and Saudi leaders for the attack.

“The Iranian nation sees this terrorist action that happened a week after the joint meeting of the USA president with the heads of one of the reactionary regional states that has constantly been supporting Takfiri terrorists as to be very meaningful, and believes that [Islamic State’s] acknowledging the responsibility indicates their complicity in this wild move”, the Washington Times reported citing the IRGC statement. Iran supports a number of Shiite Muslim militant groups and political parties, such as Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which the USA has deemed a foreign terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the attacks will make the country more united. “We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote“, the White House statement declared.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj “condemned today’s terrorist attacks on institutions of democracy and spirituality in Tehran” during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Indian ministry said in a statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Trump’s statement was “repugnant“.

Senators voted on a procedural measure that sets up a final vote in the coming days.

Condemnation of the terrorist assault and suicide attack poured from across the globe.

These were the first attacks in Iran claimed by IS, which has threatened to step up its campaign in the country in recent months. The measure also would apply terrorism sanctions to the country’s Revolutionary Guards and enforce an arms embargo.