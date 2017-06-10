Egyptians in Qatar fear being swept up in Gulf crisis

As the Gulf crisis deepened with four major Arab nations closing sea, air and land links with Qatar, India is beginning to worry about its over 6,30,000 nationals living in that country. The crisis might create a complicated problem because in the upcoming weeks hundreds of thousands of Indonesian migrant workers in the region would have plans to return to Indonesia to celebrate Idul Fitri in their home towns.

“If the actions become protracted then it’s probable that customers outside the region will seek increasingly to book on competitor airlines to avoid the longer routing and disruptions which Qatar is now subjected to as a result of overflight bans”, said John Strickland, director at JLS Consulting, as quoted by Reuters.

“The government of Qatar is in denial”, he told AFP news agency.

“The Qataris should not count on that base as being a guarantee of sort of American protection when it comes to conflict with Saudi Arabia“, Al Qassemi said.

Sheikh Mohammed was also dismissive of claims Qatar supports Islamist groups like the Palestinian movement Hamas, blacklisted as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.

“Doha now is completely isolated”, Al Qassemi said.

The Turkish exporters association said on Wednesday that they are ready to meet demand for food and water from Qatar.

In Malaysia, oil and gas company, Serba Dinamik said its operations in Qatar were not affected and that it saw opportunities as contractors began to pull out of the country.

But “this time the diplomatic row is quite serious and unprecedented in depth and steadfastness”, said John Sfakianakis, the director of economic research at the Gulf Research Center.

Yet Tillerson’s plea to Qatar’s neighbors to pull back their efforts to isolate the tiny gas-rich nation marked a shift from previous statements by the Trump administration. From raining down weapons on jihadist groups in Syria to that aforementioned Muslim Brotherhood closeness, the Qataris have been aiding extremism. After all, $110 billion worth of USA military equipment and the biggest Arab powers joining forces is quite challenging to be up against for a small country such as Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates has warned that anyone expressing sympathy for Qatar could face up to 15 years in prison, as a regional crisis escalates.

The risk is that Qatar “will start countering with policy measures in reaction to what has been announced”, he said.

Qatar denies trying to pay ransom money to secure the release of the hostages, although foreign minister al-Thani said it sent money “to support the authorities in the release of Qatari abductees”.

On top of a possible jail term, offenders could also be hit with a fine of at least 500,000 dirhams (US$136,128), the newspaper said, citing a statement to Arabic-language media.

The ministry quoted UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi making the warning, saying it came over Qatar’s “hostile and reckless policy”.

The unusual timing of the call and the adviser’s haste to get the message across pointed to Qatar’s deep concern about the impact the remarks attributed to the emir could have.

Shoppers on Monday night waited by the dozens in checkout lines at supermarkets in the capital Doha as people stocked up on rice, chicken and other staples after Saudi Arabia and allied Arab nations severed ties. While one can argue that it’s a double-standard situation, in this case Saudis had more powerful allies than Qatar did.

Al Qassemi, of the ruling family of the sheikhdom of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he hopes Qatar ends its “rogue, maverick” ways.