Election a disaster for PM May: Sturgeon

Former Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond, the ex-first minister, lost his parliamentary seat on Friday to a member of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives, adding to night of setbacks for his party.

But her opponents say that Sturgeon will have no choice but to drop the referendum demand, at least for the foreseeable future.

After making stunning gains in the 2015 election, Nicola Sturgeon’s party lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

A dramatic night in politics delivered a devastating blow to the Scottish National Party, threatening its plans to offer Scotland a second independence referendum.

The final Scottish seat to declare was Fife North East, where there were three recounts before Stephen Gethins of the SNP was declared the victor after finishing just two votes ahead of the Lib Dem candidate.

The Conservatives ended up with 13 MPs from north of the border, giving the party its best result in Scotland since 1983.

Indeed, within the United Kingdom the picture is unusual because the CP did well in Scotland based on the astuteness of Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party. The Liberal Democrats also had a good night, going from one seat to four.

THE Scottish National Party looked on course for major losses as exit poll predictions appeared to be correct.

Speaking to Scottish voters, Robertson said that the message emerging from the country was that the SNP’s drive for a second independence referendum has driven voters away from them.

“We saw that and we felt that”.

Sturgeon said it was a “a disappointing result” for her party, two years after it won a landslide in Scotland.

“We’re in the early moments of the aftermath of this election, we’ve got a lot to digest, a lot to think about”.

In the wake of the result, Sturgeon said she needed time to “reflect” before deciding on whether to push for a second vote on leaving the UK.

Sturgeon admitted she was “disappointed” by the party’s losses, which many believe were caused by the party support for another referendum vote. Tory MSP Murdo Fraser told BBC Radio Scotland that the projection was an “astonishing decline”.

“Her position I think is very, very hard”.

“Now, we have to wait and see how things shake out”. I’ve always said the SNP would want to be part of a progressive alternative to a Tory government.

Sturgeon, who is also first minister of Scotland, recently called for such a renewed vote on Scottish independence and has still not ruled out pursuing it.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to claim the outcome as a stunning vindication of the party’s lurch to the hard-left under his tenure.

“The SNP tsunami of 2015, in which the party took 56 of Scotland’s 59 constituencies, was followed yesterday by an natural disaster in which the SNP lost more than a third of their MPs”, says Alex Massie in The Times.

Ruth Wishart in The Guardian agrees with the First Minister’s assessment, saying the result was more “generally attributed to the Corbyn factor rather than Scottish leader Kezia Dugdale, who opposed his election”.

“This result is a rejection of austerity and a rejection of a divisive second independence referendum”, said Killen. The SNP did more than lose a few seats (21 in total, down to 35 from 56 seats in 2015).

And in Wales, Plaid Cymru’s majority shrank to just 92 ahead of Labour which gained more than 10 per cent of the vote and giving it a run for its money. That’s a crushing result for the SNP.

“Nicola Sturgeon, I hope you’re listening”.