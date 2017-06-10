Election bombshell as sterling falls sharply after investors are caught out

The UK is set to go to the polls today and numerous opinion polls continue to predict an easy victory for the Conservatives but what is key is the margin of victory.

“There were many participants who wanted to take advantage of the volatility resulting from a key event like the British elections, which explains the pound’s initial steep drop”, said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Sterling recorded its biggest daily fall since January last night after an exit poll projected that Britain was on course for a hung parliament. The Pound rallied strongly as it was perceived to be a strong move by May, strengthening her grip ahead of the Brexit negotiations, which begin later this month.

The FTSE 100 opened nearly 0.8% higher – largely as a outcome of weaker sterling boosting demand for shares in firms which earn the bulk of their revenues in dollars and euros.

“The approach to the potentially larger and more unsafe hurdle of Brexit will now surely be delayed”.

Sky News Economics Editor Ed Conway said: “Yet again there’s been another shock to the system”.

On the other hand, a majority more than what they have now would be a positive for the pound and it would then come down to how big the majority actually is.

And silver linings were found as some investors, including star fund manager Neil Woodford, predicted the election would yield a softer Brexit, improving the outlook for British stocks in the medium term.

Political deadlock in London could derail Brexit negotiations with the other 27 European Union countries before they even get started in earnest as a delay in forming a government could push back the planned 19 June start date for the talks and squeeze the time available.

“However, there is still caution over the remote possibility of a hung parliament or a Labour victory, which investors fear would sink the pound in the aftermath of the election”.

But her decision to call the general election has backfired, and it is not even certain she will remain at the helm.

A Jeremy Corbyn-led government would have likely rattled financial markets further after the veteran socialist’s manifesto pledged a corporation tax hike and income tax rises for the UK’s richest 5%.

The strong showing by the Labour Party, which has advocated for closer ties with the European Union single market, is an indication the British are wary of breaking away sharply from the bloc.

Business groups were quick to demand political stability as soon as possible.

“This is a serious moment for the United Kingdom economy”, said Carolyn Fairbairn, the head of Britain’s biggest business lobby, the CBI.

The Federation of Small Businesses suggested the start of Brexit talks be suspended.

“The result is likely to call the position of the Prime Minister into question, the government is likely to be relatively weak, and the result further complicates the upcoming Brexit negotiations“, he said.