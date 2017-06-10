Election Results: Nigel Farage warns over new referendum

UKIP under Nutall failed to win a single seat and haemorrhaged support across Britain in a crushing defeat for the party whose vote reached 4 million in 2015.

Former donor Arron Banks said Ukip was spent as an electoral force, while leader Nuttall was forced to concede the Tories’ success was a “price Ukip is prepared to pay” for Brexit.

He touted his ability to lay the “foundations” of the party’s future campaigns, “but it will be for someone else to build on those”.

He said he expected people to “gravitate back to Ukip in very large numbers” in the event of a hung parliament.

Mr Nuttall took 3,308 votes in Boston and Skegness – more than 10,000 fewer votes than the party’s result in 2015. “Ukip voters want somebody they think is speaking for them”. I always knew that in the first year, we would face a hard set of local elections but I was confident that with a summer of reform we could work on refocusing our party on a new future.

With a glum expression, Nutall, who stood for election in Boston and Skegness, admitted: “A new era must begin with a new leader”. “I wanted at least a year of calm to rebrand and rebuild the party’s structures”.

Nuttall took over from Nigel Farage in November past year after a long search for a leader.

He said it was clear the party needed “a new focus and new ideas”.

Etheridge said Nuttall had: “had surrounded himself by appallingly bad advisors who have overseen failure after failure”.

He added that Mrs May’s credibility as party leader had been “fatally damaged”.

“Heads must roll to save the party which right now feels like a dictatorship and the leader is not the dictator”.

“We are in effect the country’s insurance policy on Brexit“, he said.