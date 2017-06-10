Emotional Muguruza criticises Roland Garros crowd

And as Muguruza walked to the locker room after her defeat, she wagged a finger toward the stands before bursting into tears during her post-match interview.

That’s because defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza and seven-time Grand Slam victor Venus Williams were eliminated Sunday.

“I think the audience was really tough today”.

“I just think that they were a little bit, sometimes should be a little bit more respectful, even though for the game, because we had to, you know, stop”.

After only 90 minutes to come through the third round, Nadal, who spent his 31-year-old birthday on Saturday, recorded another three-set sweep of 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 over his Spanish compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in one hour and 50 minutes in the fourth round. “I served 35 doubles, but it’s good because you gave me so much strength”.

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza wipes her face as she plays France’s Kristina Mladenovic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris.

“I think the crowd is going to be excited”, Cornet said.

Muguruza capitulated on the same day 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova fell to Caroline Wozniacki 6-1 4-6 6-2.

Whether Nadal will be so generous in the quarter-finals is extremely unlikely as he smashes his way through the draw.

“I don’t know what people were expecting”. “I experienced something in Germany where it was way more fired up, but I didn’t criticise the crowd being unfair or anything, because it’s also normal to see the crowd picking out their favourite”.

Mladenovic is the great French hope to end their 17-year wait for a home singles champion, and the support was understandably one-sided as they cheered the 24-year-old to a 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory.

Wozniacki said adapting her stokes to clay is part of her progress into week two.

Venus Williams of the USA gestures after missing a shot against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France.

The players flip-flopped in the first two sets, with a self-assured Mladenovic dominating the tentative Spaniard early, but Muguruza impressively found her game to hit back in the middle set behind 16 winners and three breaks of serve. In reply, Mladenovic coughed up no fewer than 16 double faults, but her defence was robust and her forehand was a weapon throughout.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori required five sets to beat Hyeon Chung of South Korea 7-5, 6-4, 6-7, 0-6, 6-4 in a third-round match after rain halted play last night.

Women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova advanced to round four with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Carina Witthoeft.

The departures of Muguruza and 2009 victor Svetlana Kuznetsova meant that the French Open is guaranteed a new women’s champion on Saturday.