End of Israeli occupation would benefit both sides: United Nations right chief

The UN coordinator for humanitarian aid and development also marked the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War by condemning Israel.

Taking a strong stance on Israel’s security, Netanyahu said that despite the close alliance with the U.S. and the American military aid, the main lesson from the 1967 war is that Israel ultimately can rely only on itself for its defense.

Since then it has returned the Sinai to Egypt, withdrawn from Gaza, retained control of the Golan Heights, and created a self-governing Palestinian entity in part of the West Bank while retaining overall security control there. Former ambassador to Israel from the United States, Daniel Shapiro, told The Media Line the Judaism and democracy are “central to Israel’s identity”, and under the current status quo, there is tension between them.

Israelis also deserve freedom from violence, Zeid said, adding: “Maintain the occupation and for both peoples there will only be a prolongation of enormous pain”.

The settlers, pillars of support for Netanyahu’s right-wing government, are still smarting over the February demolition of the Amona rogue settlement outpost in the West Bank.

“Golan Heights will always remain under Israeli sovereignty”.

Marking 50 years of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress called for direct negotiations to resolve the dispute “a driver of violent extremism and terrorism in the Middle East”. “It is the only way to achieve the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people”, Guterres said.

Settler leaders this week accused Netanyahu of a de facto construction freeze after reports emerged of moves to advance plans for some 2,500 settler homes instead of a far larger number they were expecting.

In a statement, the official said Israel’s military presence materialized through the backing of force, often leading to violations of worldwide humanitarian law and human rights instruments of which the occupying power is a signatory. “It is grossly misleading to examine only the enduring effects of the war while ignoring the context in which the war took place – the belligerence of the Arab states in the spring of 1967, and the silence of the global community in the face of these threats and its failure to ensure the rights to free passage of worldwide waterways”.

The US president did not speak publicly about the settlements during a May 22-23 visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank, though he urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to “make a deal” for peace that would entail compromise and tough decisions. Stern told The Media Line this is the best option to “maintain our integrity as a Jewish democratic state”.