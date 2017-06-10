England reaches Champions Trophy Semis

Cardiff, Jun 8 New Zealand and Bangladesh enter their final group match of the ICC Champions Trophy here tomorrow with the knowledge that even a win may not be enough to see either of them into the semifinals.

Bangladesh’s history with Cardiff has already been well documented in this tournament, after Mashrafe Mortaza recalled the heady day in 2005 when they toppled Australia and he hired a limousine for the celebration.

Earlier, put into bat, the Eoin Morgan-led side posted a decent total of 310, courtesy some blistering half centuries from Alex Hales (56), Joe Root (64) and Jos Buttler (61).

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Adil Rashid justified his recall in place of injured all-rounder Chris Woakes with a 10-over return of two for 47.

Then, as happened after Williamson’s departure against Australia, the Black Caps slumped, this time losing their last seven wickets for 55 runs.

It therefore needed Wood and Co to step up, and Morgan said: “Guys like him are so valuable to the team – and you can’t leave any of our bowlers out”.

“They have the best attacks in the world and scoring against them in these conditions, which is very different to where I come from, it gives me a lot of confidence”, he said. They were truly the highlight of the day.

Although pleased with England’s bowling performance – with all five bowlers taking wickets – Morgan was less satisfied with the batting.

Williamson, reflecting on the delivery from Wood that ended the innings said the Durham quick, fit following a persistent ankle injury, was a tough man to face. And once the New Zealand skipper and Taylor got out, things just started to fall apart for the Black Caps and they eventually got bowled out.

“We’ll obviously have a chat about the team, but, certainly within a winning side, it’s very hard to make changes going into a game where you don’t really have much to lose”.

Williamson made a brilliant hundred against Australia before following up with 97 against England – a match where he was fined but not banned for a dreadfully slow over-rate.

Morgan, meanwhile, knows his side will top the group regardless of the result of their final pool fixture against Australia, on Saturday, where a win over their Ashes rivals for the second time in successive Champions Trophy editions at Edgbaston would likely eliminate their oldest foes.

Australia, who won the tournament in 2006 and 2009, could only eke out two points from their first two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, after persistent rain resulted in the abandonment of both those games. But to be fair to the New Zealand bowlers, neither of the white balls swung at all, and it barely moved off the straight either.