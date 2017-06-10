England squad latest ahead of Scotland clash

He has now scored over 20 goals in each of the last three seasons. On paper at least, this is a mismatch. And on Saturday, June 10, the England side will travel to Hampden Park to take on a Scottish side that would love to topple the ever-prickly giants.

Glimmers of hope for the Scots?

GOALKEEPER Craig Gordon claims there is no way Scotland will be overawed by facing England and their long unbeaten run.

There are more than enough of his contemporaries employed in the British media as pundits making the point that things were better in their generation, though he has drawn on selected experiences he had as manager of Celtic in recent memory to stoke optimism, notably an Uefa Champions League win over what was a formidable Manchester United in 2006.

“We beat England at Wembley but of course it was bittersweet because we lost 2-1 on aggregate”, added Brown.

“His form towards the end of the season was that of one of the best players in the world. Every one of their players is world-class, so it’s going to be hard for us, but we are up for it and we will be ready for it when the game comes”.

That they were able to ease to a 3-0 victory without playing well shows the gulf in class between these two – and doesn’t bode well for Hampden tomorrow.

“It’s what a lot of people in Scotland are desperate for us to do when I meet them as I go about”. “But I’m looking forward to it”.

“Everyone always mentions not going down to England”. We’ll put our flags in the sand and in a sporting sense fight for our country.

“We had a few big chances and on another day if we had taken them it could have been a different story”.

England manager Gareth Southgate has dropped United forward Rooney, 31, for the last two global matches, and said he will decide who captains his side on a match-by-match basis.

“But we will get chances”.

You could be forgiven for having thought that the football season was over. You look at their players and they have fantastic attributes right across the team. “You make a mistake, that one little slight switch-off for a second, and these guys can punish you”.

England manager Gareth Southgate announced via Twitter that Kane will be named team captain when England takes on Scotland in a World Cup 2018 qualifier on Saturday in Glasgow.

However, Kane’s last strike for England was over a year ago and five goals in 17 internationals underlines the room for improvement at the highest level.

“Five in 17 isn’t awful but if I can get a hat-trick at the weekend and another few in the next game, that ratio won’t look as bad”. If I score maybe a hat-trick at the weekend and a couple in the next game, the ratio might not look so bad. For your country it’s not like that.

“You need as many partnerships as you can get in there”.

Kane, 23, was in blistering form for Tottenham in the final few matches of the Premier League season and will undoubtedly be looking to carry that on while on worldwide duty.