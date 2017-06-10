Ethiopia’s Tedros elected to head WHO

Tedros, 52, was known for having drastically cut deaths from malaria, AIDS, tuberculosis, and neonatal problems when he was Ethiopia’s health minister.

Infectious disease outbreaks like Ebola and Zika remain a major concern.

“I envision a world in which everyone can lead healthy and productive lives, regardless of who they are or where they live”.

Tedros is a public-health expert who has formerly been both a health minister and a foreign minister in Ethiopia’s government, and he will lead the WHO for a 5-year term.

Tedros is the first African WHO director-general, Lu said, noting his suitability for the position.

Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will take the top post at the agency from 1 July – succeeding Margaret Chan – after winning a 23 May vote by WHO member states at the World Health Assembly, their annual gathering in Geneva, Switzerland. He received more than half the votes in the first round and then won a decisive second-round election, beating Britain’s David Nabarro to the job.

Dr. Tedros’ efforts to improve Ethiopia’s health sector were crucial to doubling the percentage of Ethiopian women with access to contraception.

As Minister of Health, Ethiopia, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus led a comprehensive reform effort of the country’s health system, including the expansion of the country’s health infrastructure, creating 3,500 health centres and 16,000 health posts; expanded the health workforce by 38,000 health extension workers; and initiated financing mechanisms to expand health insurance coverage.

TEDROS: WHO must evolve to be more transparent, responsive, effectively managed, adequately resourced.

His leadership during this time was praised by former USAID administrator Ariel Pablos-Mendez, who wrote in an opinion piece for CNN: “Ethiopia has fallen short in some health markers… but by nearly any measure, it is showing the way to a new era in world health”. Spiegel says the world right now needs strong WHO, and the WHO needs a strong leader.