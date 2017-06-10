EU President Threatens Members States Resisting Migrant Quotas With Legal Action

Under the program launched in 2015 to relocate 160,000 refugees in total, the Czech Republic was meant to take in 2,691 people; it accepted 12 a year ago and none since, which, Juncker said, “saddens me”.

Barnier had previously set a timetable of talks starting in the week beginning June 19, with agreement on initial issues by autumn of this year and a provisional Brexit deal in October 2018.

The President of the European Commission said: “I do strongly hope that Britain will stay ready to open negotiations”.

“I do hope that the result of the elections will have no major impact on the negotiations we are desperately waiting for”, he said. Our image today is very different.It is less than a year since a divisive referendum unexpectedly reversed more than half a century of United Kingdom foreign policy.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s key negotiator for the Brexit process, tweeted that the result would “make already complex negotiations even more complicated”.

Voters dealt May a devastating blow in the snap election she had called to strengthen her hand in the Brexit negotiations, wiping out her parliamentary majority and throwing the country into political turmoil. “We should clearly come to terms with the British to start as quickly as possible”.

In March, May bound Britain to leaving the European Union, with or without a deal to settle legal uncertainties for people and businesses, on March 30, 2019.

She warned European Union ambassadors in January that attempts to punish Britain would be an “act of calamitous self-harm” for European Union countries and repeatedly told voters during the campaign that she would be prepared to walk away from talks without a deal.

“She has to go and ask for things now and they can say “well we’ll see”.

EU leaders will discuss broad European defence plans at a summit on June 22-23 in Brussels.

But until a government emerges in London, it is unclear how the talks can start.

“One year after their referendum, we still don’t know the British position in the negotiations on Brexit and it seems hard to predict when we will, because democracy often requires time“, she said.

But the EU’s inability to help bring peace to Syria or significantly influence events overseas, from Turkey to the Middle East, meant that soft power was not enough, Juncker said.