EU presses Britain to get its act together for Brexit talks

“We should clearly come to terms with the British to start as quickly as possible”.

– Prime minister Theresa May failed to win an absolute majority in United Kingdom parliamentary elections on June 8.

Europe might be tempted to make the most of the UK’s weak negotiating position, giving no relief on the tight timetable that requires a deal by March 2019, and demanding a high divorce bill.

Asked whether he expected to negotiate with Theresa May, he said it was purely a domestic matter, adding: “We want to start, the time is running, and instability, losing time, is not in your or our interest”. When May triggered Article 50 in late March, Britain became the first nation ever to utilize the provision in the history of the EU.

Other European political actors have also been commenting.

That was also the broadly desired outcome in Brussels, where leaders believed that a stronger May would be better able to cut compromise deals with the European Union and resist pressure from hardline pro-Brexit factions in her party to walk out without a deal.

It adds that May’s decision to try to strengthen her mandate for Brexit with new elections was considered “a great surprise” in Brussels, but that politicians thought that if she had a stronger hand and this lead to smoother negotiations, “that was naturally fine”.

Europe’s Budget Commissioner has warned that a weakened Government in London could undermine the Brexit process.

Elmar Brok, a prominent German conservative member of the EU parliament, said Europeans would be disappointed May had failed to gain the majority that could have helped her override her party hardliners: “Now no prime minister will have that room for maneuver”, he said.

The resulting hung parliament threatens to derail talks over Britain’s exit from the European Union and dampen consumer confidence, which could puncture a banking sector that many analysts believe is already overextended. A further complication is that May is likely to try to form a coalition government with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland.

When the talks do begin, experts say there could be a very different approach from the “hard Brexit” advocated by May that would involve leaving Europe’s single market and curbing European immigration.

A similar line emerged in Germany. “Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”, he tweeted on Friday morning. Some compared her to her predecessor David Cameron, who sought to silence Eurosceptic fellow Conservatives by calling the referendum on European Union membership last June which ended his career and shocked Europe.

“The British need to negotiate their exit but with a weak negotiating partner, there is a danger that the talks are bad for both parties”, Oettinger told German radio, adding that “the next few hours or days will indicate if the other negotiating party can even begin talks because without a government, there can be no negotiations”.

But Brussels officials have indicated that the date is not set in stone, meaning it could be delayed to take account of any change in the UK Government.

Given the magnitude of Brexit – and the lingering uncertainty as to what, exactly, the departure will mean – May called the June 8 snap election as a means of strengthening her negotiating position beforehand.

He said that talks would be uncertain without a firm negotiating partner.

Just talked to Jeremy Corbyn on the phone.

“So we have 15, or 16 more months”. But it is the voters and especially the young ones that decide in the elections.

Barnier had previously set a timetable of talks starting in the week beginning June 19, with agreement on initial issues by autumn of this year and a provisional Brexit deal in October 2018. “It appears clear they were determined this time to make a difference and vote”.

For instance, Menon said, some pro-EU Conservative legislators may wait until the Brexit legislative program comes to Parliament to start attacking it.