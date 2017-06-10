European Union launches defense fund amid USA pressure to boost spending

Together with national contributions, the executive expects to mobilise €5.5 billion per year after 2020.

“I would like to once again underline that stronger European defense is something I welcome”, Stoltenberg told European lawmakers a few weeks ago.

The commission said the problem is that defense budgets are not well spent and more than $28 billion is lost every year through poor cooperation. The threats that the European Union faces do not respect national borders. The EU will only co-fund development of prototypes where Member States commit to buying the final product.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that the EU defense fund marks a new chapter in defense cooperation within the bloc. Members of the German government have become vocal supporters for European Union defence spending, amid growing concern that the U.S. is turning into an unreliable ally under President Donald Trump. This statement echoes German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent remarks about the need for Europeans to take their destiny into their own hands, and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s words a year ago that “Europe can no longer afford to piggy-back on the military might of others”. As Member States begin to increase their defence budgets, the European Union can help them to spend these funds more efficiently.

The commission will argue that the EU’s soon to be 27 member states (minus Britain) can no longer afford to individually pay the high cost of maintaining a military of a global reach. “It is clearly, of course, a concrete signal”. “The defence industry might be pleased as punch – but it’s a dark day for those of us who are working towards a peaceful and social European Union”. At the same time we all know that there is still resistance to increased military spending in Europe.

The European Commission on Wednesday launched a new defence fund aimed at helping EU member states to jointly develop and acquire better military capabilities.

The EC wants to maintain an annual funding of 500 million euros for this goal from 2020 onward.

On the research side, the EC proposes 90 million until the end of 2019 (of which 25 million will be allocated in 2017) for projects such as those relating to unmanned systems in the naval sector.

When it comes to the capability window, the goal is to leverage about €5 billion per year in coordinated spending.

The EU spending on defense and security which was said to complement and not compete with NATO during the NATO Warsaw summit in December 2016 may not be the case now. According to a study by the European Parliament, there were almost 400 ongoing military cooperation projects in Europe in early 2015.

But it said other projects, such as the Meteor air-to-air missile, which was developed by the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Sweden were a “prime example” of how to work together.

British officials have expressed fears that the plan could undermine North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, which faces uncertainty after Donald Trump recently refused to offer his full backing.

But Britain has dropped its long-standing opposition to the defense initiative, which Commissioner Bieńkowska said was “kind of a surprise”. If the USA and Turkey eventually stop rocking the boat, it can at least save the European Union members some money and make their militaries more compatible and more battle-ready. “We are at the start of a very slippery slope”, she said. It could also include a common fund to spend on defense.