Eurozone growth revised up to 2-year high

It said it saw fewer risks to the eurozone economy as it increased its growth forecasts while cutting those for inflation. ECB President Mario Draghi gave a nod during a news conference to the improvement in the eurozone’s economy, but downgraded the central bank’s inflation forecasts for the next two years, a reason he believes that ultraloose monetary policy is still needed for economic recovery. However, economic growth prospects continue to be dampened by a sluggish pace of implementation of structural reforms, in particular in product markets, and by remaining balance sheet adjustment needs in a number of sectors, notwithstanding ongoing improvements, said the European Central Bank president.

In early trading, US 10-year Treasuries were last down 1/32 in price, with yields at 2.185 percent, compared with 2.198 percent before Draghi spoke.

The currency bloc’s economy has been on its best run for a decade but ECB President Mario Draghi is yet to be convinced that the recent rebound in inflation is durable because wage growth remains sluggish.

US 30-year bonds fell 4/32 in price, yielding 2.842 percent, slipping from 2.853 before Draghi’s briefing.

Sterling hit a two-week high of $1.2977 earlier in the session after polling organizations’ last surveys, but weakened later in the day to trade down 0.13 percent at $1.2942.

WALL STREET: Major U.S. benchmarks eked out small gains.

Now markets will hone in on USA developments. The contract slid $2.47, or 5.1 percent, to close at $45.72 per barrel on Wednesday.

With Thursday’s decision, the ECB’s deposit rate, its key policy tool, remains at minus 0.4 percent.

Central bank officials are mindful of the taper tantrum in the Treasury bond market during the summer of 2013.

“Any chat of more OPEC cuts is likely to fall on deaf ears should they be made because the point of the cuts is to lead to a supply deficit”, said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader. Higher rates cut demand for nonyielding gold and silver.

The rest of Europe is also showing improving growth.

Despite data earlier in the day showing the euro zone growing at its fast clip since the European Central Bank started printing money, the European Central Bank head played down expectations that had been building that it could soon be scaling it back.

Meanwhile, policymakers have stuck to their insistence that any hike in interest rates will come well after the end of bond-buying. The release of prepared testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey ahead of his appearance before the Senate has reduced some risk to markets, she said. “Our favorite Euro long trade for the rest of the year is against GBP, as we expect a hard start for the Brexit negotiations”, BofAML argues.

The Fed is widely expected to raise short-term interest rates again next week after similar moves in December and March. Inflation will catch up with economic growth, but not just yet. This, coupled with slowing inflation, is encouraging investors to buy Treasurys.

“All in all, it reinforced the idea that interest rates will only be raised a long time after the end of the asset-purchase program”.

A lot of things are happening at the same time There may be some kind of impact that may push up the volatility rather than the direction of price moves,  said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kongs Wing Fung Financial Group.

“Still, we remain strategic buyers of dips and would reload below 1.10.” said Mark McCormick of TD Securities.